Banjar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Banjar seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Surender Shourie (BJP), Neeraj Saini (AAP), Jhabe Ram Kaushal (BSP), Chet Ram (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Khimi Ram (INC), Hiteshwar Singh (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 79.62% which is -2.12% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.24 Banjar (बंजार) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Banjar is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Banjar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Banjar election result or click here for compact election results of Banjar and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Banjar go here.

Demographic profile of Banjar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.74%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 75592 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 38167 were male and 37186 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Banjar in 2022 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 66126 eligible electors, of which 33970 were male, 32156 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 61599 eligible electors, of which 31677 were male, 29922 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Banjar in 2017 was 107. In 2012, there were 207 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Banjar:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Surender Shourie of BJP won in this seat defeating Aditya Vikram Singh of INC by a margin of 3,240 which was 6% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Karan Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Khimi Ram of BJP by a margin of 9,292 votes which was 18.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 24. Banjar Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Banjar:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Banjar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Banjar are: Surender Shourie (BJP), Neeraj Saini (AAP), Jhabe Ram Kaushal (BSP), Chet Ram (Himachal Jan Kranti Party), Khimi Ram (INC), Hiteshwar Singh (IND).

Voter turnout in Banjar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.74%, while it was 82.94% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.12% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Banjar went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Banjar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.24. Banjar comprises of the following areas of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh: Sainj Sub-Tehsil; Banjar Tehsil; PCs Bajoura, Diyar, manjhli, Parli, Gadsa & Rote of Bhuntar KC of Kullu Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Banjar constituency, which are: Darang, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Rampur, Anni, Seraj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Banjar:

The geographic coordinates of Banjar is: 31°43’59.9"N 77°28’21.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Banjar

List of candididates contesting from Banjar Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Surender Shourie

Party: BJP

Age: 41

Profession: MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 89.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 35.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 69.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.8 lakh

Candidate name: Neeraj Saini

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 93 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 36.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 20.1 lakh

Candidate name: Jhabe Ram Kaushal

Party: BSP

Age: 44

Profession: Agriculture/ Horticulture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 33.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chet Ram

Party: Himachal Jan Kranti Party

Age: 48

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Khimi Ram

Party: INC

Age: 73

Profession: Social Worker & Poltician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 22.6 lakh

Candidate name: Hiteshwar Singh

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Agriculture ,Horticulturist,Business & Director Of KCCB

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 15.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 42.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 13.9 crore

Total income: Rs 6.9 lakh

