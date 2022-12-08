Bapunagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Bapunagar seat in Gujarat. A total of 29 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dineshsinh Rajendrasinh Kushwaha (BJP), Rajeshbhai Dixit (AAP), Vijay Naranbhai Sengal (Bahujan Suraksha Dal), Naginkumar Chimanlal Solanki (BSP), Himmatsinh Patel (INC), Parmar Saurabh Bharatbhai (IND), Gafurkhan Pathan (IND), Parmar Vipulbhai Mansukhbhai (IND), Salmankhan Samikhan Pathan (IND), Prahladbhai Shakrabhai Parmar (IND), Vinodbhai Muljibhai Parmar (IND), Shakilabanu Moyusuf Ansari (IND), Mahendrabhai Chavda (IND), Ansari Almasjaha Nisharahmed (IND), Rakesh Kanubhai Mahida (IND), Rasulbhai Dolubhai Rathod (IND), Nandoliya Harshad Babubhai (IND), Vishal Dineshbhai Makwana (IND), Laxmiben Kanubhai Vaghela (IND), Manjulaben Ranchhodbhai Parmar (IND), Jayesh Ganpatbhai Makwana (IND), Tiwari Akash Rammilan (Jan Sangharsh Virat Party), Istiyakahmed Siddiqui (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Pathan Emtiazkhan Sidkhan (JD(U)), Mohammadhusain Liyakatahusain Ansari (Loktantrik Rashtravadi Party), Shaikh Mohammedjaved Ilyas (Loktantrik Samajwadi Party), Kiritbhai Govindbhai Chauhan (Right to Recall Party), Chavada Jyotsanaben Somabhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party), Altafkhan Jabbarkhan Pathan (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 57.21% which is -7.6% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.49 Bapunagar (બાપુનગર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Bapunagar is part of Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Bapunagar election result
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bapunagar election result or click here for compact election results of Bapunagar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bapunagar go here.
Demographic profile of Bapunagar:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.34%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,461 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,916 were male and 98532 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Bapunagar in 2022 is 905 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,89,648 eligible electors, of which 1,00,272 were male, 89365 female and 11 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,009 eligible electors, of which 89535 were male, 77473 female and 1 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Bapunagar in 2017 was 104. In 2012, there were 301 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Bapunagar:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Himmatsinh Prahladsinh of INC won in this seat defeating Rajput Jagrupsinh Girdansinh of BJP by a margin of 3,067 which was 2.5% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.54% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Rajput Jagrupsinh Girdansinh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shyani Dhirubhai Thakarshibhai of INC by a margin of 2,603 votes which was 2.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.29% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 49. Bapunagar Assembly segment of the 7. Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai of BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat defeating Gitaben Patel of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Bapunagar:
A total of 29 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Bapunagar:
The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Bapunagar are: Dineshsinh Rajendrasinh Kushwaha (BJP), Rajeshbhai Dixit (AAP), Vijay Naranbhai Sengal (Bahujan Suraksha Dal), Naginkumar Chimanlal Solanki (BSP), Himmatsinh Patel (INC), Parmar Saurabh Bharatbhai (IND), Gafurkhan Pathan (IND), Parmar Vipulbhai Mansukhbhai (IND), Salmankhan Samikhan Pathan (IND), Prahladbhai Shakrabhai Parmar (IND), Vinodbhai Muljibhai Parmar (IND), Shakilabanu Moyusuf Ansari (IND), Mahendrabhai Chavda (IND), Ansari Almasjaha Nisharahmed (IND), Rakesh Kanubhai Mahida (IND), Rasulbhai Dolubhai Rathod (IND), Nandoliya Harshad Babubhai (IND), Vishal Dineshbhai Makwana (IND), Laxmiben Kanubhai Vaghela (IND), Manjulaben Ranchhodbhai Parmar (IND), Jayesh Ganpatbhai Makwana (IND), Tiwari Akash Rammilan (Jan Sangharsh Virat Party), Istiyakahmed Siddiqui (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Pathan Emtiazkhan Sidkhan (JD(U)), Mohammadhusain Liyakatahusain Ansari (Loktantrik Rashtravadi Party), Shaikh Mohammedjaved Ilyas (Loktantrik Samajwadi Party), Kiritbhai Govindbhai Chauhan (Right to Recall Party), Chavada Jyotsanaben Somabhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party), Altafkhan Jabbarkhan Pathan (SP).
Voter turnout in Bapunagar:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.21%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.81%, while it was 67.56% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.6% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Bapunagar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Bapunagar constituency:
Assembly constituency No.49. Bapunagar comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 21, 28, 29.
A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Bapunagar constituency, which are: Thakkarbapa Nagar, Nikol, Danilimda, Dariapur, Asarwa, Jamalpur - Khadia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Bapunagar:
The geographic coordinates of Bapunagar is: 23°02’09.6"N 72°37’54.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bapunagar
List of candididates contesting from Bapunagar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dineshsinh Rajendrasinh Kushwaha
Party: BJP
Age: 54
Profession: Transport
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 6.5 crore
Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore
Moveable assets: Rs 14.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 6.4 crore
Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh
Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Dixit
Party: AAP
Age: 46
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 37.3 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore
Total income: Rs 5 lakh
Candidate name: Vijay Naranbhai Sengal
Party: Bahujan Suraksha Dal
Age: 44
Profession: Business (Sunglasses Shop)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 35.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 85000
Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Naginkumar Chimanlal Solanki
Party: BSP
Age: 48
Profession: House Wife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh
Candidate name: Himmatsinh Patel
Party: INC
Age: 61
Profession: Business And Consultancy
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore
Liabilities: Rs 42.3 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 3.1 crore
Total income: Rs 75.2 lakh
Candidate name: Parmar Saurabh Bharatbhai
Party: IND
Age: 28
Profession: Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 30000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 30000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Gafurkhan Pathan
Party: IND
Age: 43
Profession: Sewing Work
Number of criminal cases: 3
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 91200
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 91200
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Parmar Vipulbhai Mansukhbhai
Party: IND
Age: 29
Profession: Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 10000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 10000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 1.2 lakh
Candidate name: Salmankhan Samikhan Pathan
Party: IND
Age: 55
Profession: Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 72000
Liabilities: Rs 41000
Moveable assets: Rs 72000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Prahladbhai Shakrabhai Parmar
Party: IND
Age: 58
Profession: Retired Mill Worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 15.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 31000
Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Vinodbhai Muljibhai Parmar
Party: IND
Age: 37
Profession: Pvt. Job
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Total assets: Rs 21000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 21000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh
Candidate name: Shakilabanu Moyusuf Ansari
Party: IND
Age: 43
Profession: House Wife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 31800
Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Mahendrabhai Chavda
Party: IND
Age: 48
Profession: Auto Rikshaw Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Ansari Almasjaha Nisharahmed
Party: IND
Age: 55
Profession: House Wife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 85000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 85000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Rakesh Kanubhai Mahida
Party: IND
Age: 45
Profession: Auto Rikshaw Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 16000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 16000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Rasulbhai Dolubhai Rathod
Party: IND
Age: 67
Profession: Labour
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 11000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 11000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Nandoliya Harshad Babubhai
Party: IND
Age: 49
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Vishal Dineshbhai Makwana
Party: IND
Age: 25
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 44924
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 44924
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Laxmiben Kanubhai Vaghela
Party: IND
Age: 41
Profession: Sewing Work
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 66105
Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Manjulaben Ranchhodbhai Parmar
Party: IND
Age: 31
Profession: House Wife
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 7533
Liabilities: Rs 31800
Moveable assets: Rs 7533
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Jayesh Ganpatbhai Makwana
Party: IND
Age: 50
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 35141
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 35141
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Tiwari Akash Rammilan
Party: Jan Sangharsh Virat Party
Age: 26
Profession: Student
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: Graduate Professional
Total assets: Rs 18080
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 18080
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Istiyakahmed Siddiqui
Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party
Age: 56
Profession: Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Literate
Total assets: Rs 5.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Pathan Emtiazkhan Sidkhan
Party: JD(U)
Age: 45
Profession: Labour (Electrical)
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 96000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 96000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Mohammadhusain Liyakatahusain Ansari
Party: Loktantrik Rashtravadi Party
Age: 67
Profession: Retired
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 21000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 21000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Shaikh Mohammedjaved Ilyas
Party: Loktantrik Samajwadi Party
Age: 41
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 33.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 31 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Kiritbhai Govindbhai Chauhan
Party: Right to Recall Party
Age: 48
Profession: Rikshaw Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Chavada Jyotsanaben Somabhai
Party: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party
Age: 49
Profession: NA
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 15000
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 15000
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Altafkhan Jabbarkhan Pathan
Party: SP
Age: 46
Profession: Social Worker
Number of criminal cases: 8
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bapunagar election result or click here for compact election results of Bapunagar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bapunagar go here.
Read all the Latest News here