Bapunagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Constituency No.49 Bapunagar (બાપુનગર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Ahmedabad district of Gujarat. Bapunagar is part of Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Bapunagar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bapunagar election result or click here for compact election results of Bapunagar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bapunagar go here.

Demographic profile of Bapunagar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.34%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.31%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,461 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,916 were male and 98532 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bapunagar in 2022 is 905 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,89,648 eligible electors, of which 1,00,272 were male, 89365 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,009 eligible electors, of which 89535 were male, 77473 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bapunagar in 2017 was 104. In 2012, there were 301 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bapunagar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Himmatsinh Prahladsinh of INC won in this seat defeating Rajput Jagrupsinh Girdansinh of BJP by a margin of 3,067 which was 2.5% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.54% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajput Jagrupsinh Girdansinh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shyani Dhirubhai Thakarshibhai of INC by a margin of 2,603 votes which was 2.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 49. Bapunagar Assembly segment of the 7. Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai of BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat defeating Gitaben Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ahmedabad East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bapunagar:

A total of 29 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bapunagar:

Voter turnout in Bapunagar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.21%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.81%, while it was 67.56% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.6% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bapunagar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bapunagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.49. Bapunagar comprises of the following areas of Ahmedabad district of Gujarat: Ahmedabad City Taluka (Part) - Ahmedabad municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 21, 28, 29.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Bapunagar constituency, which are: Thakkarbapa Nagar, Nikol, Danilimda, Dariapur, Asarwa, Jamalpur - Khadia. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Bapunagar:

The geographic coordinates of Bapunagar is: 23°02’09.6"N 72°37’54.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bapunagar

List of candididates contesting from Bapunagar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dineshsinh Rajendrasinh Kushwaha

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Profession: Transport

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 14.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6.4 crore

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Dixit

Party: AAP

Age: 46

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 37.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Vijay Naranbhai Sengal

Party: Bahujan Suraksha Dal

Age: 44

Profession: Business (Sunglasses Shop)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 35.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 85000

Immovable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Naginkumar Chimanlal Solanki

Party: BSP

Age: 48

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Himmatsinh Patel

Party: INC

Age: 61

Profession: Business And Consultancy

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 42.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Total income: Rs 75.2 lakh

Candidate name: Parmar Saurabh Bharatbhai

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gafurkhan Pathan

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Sewing Work

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 91200

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 91200

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Vipulbhai Mansukhbhai

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Candidate name: Salmankhan Samikhan Pathan

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 72000

Liabilities: Rs 41000

Moveable assets: Rs 72000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prahladbhai Shakrabhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 58

Profession: Retired Mill Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 31000

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vinodbhai Muljibhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Pvt. Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 21000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 21000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Candidate name: Shakilabanu Moyusuf Ansari

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 31800

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahendrabhai Chavda

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Auto Rikshaw Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ansari Almasjaha Nisharahmed

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 85000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 85000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rakesh Kanubhai Mahida

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Auto Rikshaw Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rasulbhai Dolubhai Rathod

Party: IND

Age: 67

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 11000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nandoliya Harshad Babubhai

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vishal Dineshbhai Makwana

Party: IND

Age: 25

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 44924

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 44924

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Laxmiben Kanubhai Vaghela

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Sewing Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 66105

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjulaben Ranchhodbhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7533

Liabilities: Rs 31800

Moveable assets: Rs 7533

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayesh Ganpatbhai Makwana

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 35141

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 35141

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Tiwari Akash Rammilan

Party: Jan Sangharsh Virat Party

Age: 26

Profession: Student

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 18080

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 18080

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Istiyakahmed Siddiqui

Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party

Age: 56

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pathan Emtiazkhan Sidkhan

Party: JD(U)

Age: 45

Profession: Labour (Electrical)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 96000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 96000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammadhusain Liyakatahusain Ansari

Party: Loktantrik Rashtravadi Party

Age: 67

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 21000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 21000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shaikh Mohammedjaved Ilyas

Party: Loktantrik Samajwadi Party

Age: 41

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 33.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 31 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kiritbhai Govindbhai Chauhan

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 48

Profession: Rikshaw Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chavada Jyotsanaben Somabhai

Party: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party

Age: 49

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Altafkhan Jabbarkhan Pathan

Party: SP

Age: 46

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 8

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

