Bardoli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Bardoli seat in Gujarat. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Ishvarbhai Alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai Parmar (BJP), Rajendraprasad Solanki Alias Raju Morthana (AAP), Sushilaben Rameshbhai Wagh (BSP), Pannaben Anilbhai Patel (INC), Rathod Dineshkumar Lallubhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 66.07% which is -5.75% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.169 Bardoli (બારડોલી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Bardoli is part of Bardoli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Semi-Urban.LIVE Bardoli election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bardoli election result or click here for compact election results of Bardoli and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bardoli go here.

Demographic profile of Bardoli:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.83% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 39.99%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,70,043 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,40,042 were male and 1,29,996 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bardoli in 2022 is 928 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,25,423 eligible electors, of which 1,16,966 were male, 1,08,456 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,474 eligible electors, of which 1,04,797 were male, 95677 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bardoli in 2017 was 8. In 2012, there were 11 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bardoli:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar of BJP won in this seat defeating Tarunkumar Jagubhai Vaghela of INC by a margin of 34,854 which was 21.53% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.37% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Parmar Ishwarbhai Alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rana Nitinbhai Gopalbhai of INC by a margin of 22,272 votes which was 14.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 169. Bardoli Assembly segment of the 23. Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava of BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Dr Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bardoli:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bardoli:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Bardoli are: Ishvarbhai Alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai Parmar (BJP), Rajendraprasad Solanki Alias Raju Morthana (AAP), Sushilaben Rameshbhai Wagh (BSP), Pannaben Anilbhai Patel (INC), Rathod Dineshkumar Lallubhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Bardoli:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.82%, while it was 74.51% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.75% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bardoli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bardoli constituency:

Assembly constituency No.169. Bardoli comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: 1. Bardoli Taluka (Part) Villages - mota, movachhi, moti Falod, Bharampor, Vaghecha Kadod, Bhamaiya, uchharel, Haripura, Kadod, Singod, Bamni, Samthan, Kantali, Pardi Kadod, Ruwa, Varad, Isanpor, Kharvasa, umrakh, Baben, Astan, Panada, Rajpura lumbha, Rayam, Khoj, Palsod, Akoti, orgam, Sankri, Dhamdod lumbha, Ten, Nadida, Khali, Tajpor Khurd, utara, Afva, Isroli, Tajpore Bujrang, Goji, Bamroli, Ninat, Pathradiya, Nizar, Babla, Sarbhon, Bhuvasan, Zakharda, Ancheli, Vadoli, Naugama, Vaghech Sarbhon, Pardi Vagha, Tarbhon, Kuvadiya, Chhitra, Kharad, Bardoli (m). 2. Palsana Taluka. 3. Choryasi Taluka (Part) Villages - Vedchha, Sabargam, Kumbharia, Devadh, Dakhkhanvada, Deladva, mohni, Timbarva, Goja, Khambhasla, Bonand, Ravla (Vaktana), Bhatia, Vanz, lajpor, Popda, Kapletha, Kachholi, Samrod.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Bardoli constituency, which are: Kamrej, Mandvi, Mahuva, Jalalpore, Choryasi, Udhna. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Bardoli:

The geographic coordinates of Bardoli is: 21°06’40.3"N 73°03’23.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bardoli

List of candididates contesting from Bardoli Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ishvarbhai Alias Anilbhai Ramanbhai Parmar

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Profession: Farming & Carting

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 68.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 17.8 lakh

Candidate name: Rajendraprasad Solanki Alias Raju Morthana

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Farming/ Rent Income/ Investment Income

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 20.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 13.3 lakh

Candidate name: Sushilaben Rameshbhai Wagh

Party: BSP

Age: 59

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 75000

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 1 lakh

Candidate name: Pannaben Anilbhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 54

Profession: Housewife And Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Candidate name: Rathod Dineshkumar Lallubhai

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: SERVICE

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

