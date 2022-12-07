Bawana ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.30

Ward No.30 Bawana (बवाना) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Bawana Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Bawana went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Bawana corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Bawana ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Bawana was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Bawana candidates 2022

There are a total of 9 contestants in the fray from Bawana ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Pawan Kumar (AAP), Satto Yadav (AIFB), Mintullah Alam (AIMIM), Braham Prakash (BJP), Aisha Bibi (BSP), Sajda Begum (CPI), Kuldeep Shrawat (INC), Kali Mullah (IND), Md Sabbir (IND).

MLA and MP of Bawana

Jai Bhagwan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 7. Bawana Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Bawana is a part.

Demographic profile of Bawana

According to the delimitation report, Bawana ward has a total population of 64,013 of which 8,619 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.46% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Bawana ward

The following areas are covered under the Bawana ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Asthal Colony Bawana Ct, Bawana Ct, Indraj Colony Bawana Ct, Ishwar Colony Ext Phase I, Ii Bawana Ct, Krishna Colony Bawana Ct, Sahib Colony Bawana Ct, Vijay Nagar Bawana Ct; “Dsiidc Sector-1, 2, 3, 5 Pocket- A To P, Dsiidc Sector-1, 2, 3, 5 Pocket- A To Pdsiidc Sector-1, 2, 3, 5 Pocket- A To P;" “Resettlement Colony Bl-A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, K, L Bawana;" .

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 30. Bawana ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Pawan Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,10,92,369; Total liabilities: Rs 27,50,428.

Candidate name: Satto Yadav; Party: AIFB; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 8,43,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mintullah Alam; Party: AIMIM; Number of criminal cases: 2; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Braham Prakash; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,67,53,058; Total liabilities: Rs 1,89,540.

Candidate name: Aisha Bibi; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 61,44,333; Total liabilities: Rs 19,33,012.

Candidate name: Sajda Begum; Party: CPI; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 9,36,997; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kuldeep Shrawat; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,11,28,412; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kali Mullah; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 23,61,665; Total liabilities: Rs 6,24,000.

Candidate name: Md Sabbir; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 13,68,749; Total liabilities: Rs 4,19,400.

