Becharaji Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Becharaji seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dr Thakor Sukhaji Somaji (BJP), Sagarbhai Harajibhai Rabari (AAP), Dr P C Patel (Bharatiya Rashtravadi Paksha), Dineshkumar Revabhai Rathod (BSP), Zala Narendrasinh Vajesinh (Garvi Gujarat Party), Thakor Amrutji(Bhopaji) Babuji (INC), Thakor Shaileshsinh Kirtisinh (IND), Bhaveshkumar Narottambhai Patel (IND), Siddharajsinh Vajubha Zala (Jan Sewa Driver Party), Amitkumar Pushkarray Patel(Netaji) (Rashtrawadi Janlok Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.58% which is -8.09% compared to the 2017 elections.
Constituency No.23 Becharaji (બેચરાજી) (Bechraji ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Mahesana district of Gujarat. Becharaji is part of Mahesana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Becharaji election result
Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Becharaji election result or click here for compact election results of Becharaji and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Becharaji go here.
Demographic profile of Becharaji:
This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.32%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.
In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,57,864 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,32,729 were male and 1,25,116 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.
The electorate gender ratio in Becharaji in 2022 is 943 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,33,171 eligible electors, of which 1,20,517 were male, 1,12,642 female and 12 electors of the third gender.
In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,089 eligible electors, of which 1,05,354 were male, 97726 female and 9 voters of the third gender.
The number of service voters in Becharaji in 2017 was 180. In 2012, there were 239 service voters registered in the constituency.
Past winners / MLAs of Becharaji:
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Thakor Bharatji Sonaji of INC won in this seat defeating Patel Rajnikant Somabhai of BJP by a margin of 15,811 which was 9.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.77% in 2017 in this seat.
In 2012, Patel Rajanikant Somabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Darbar Rajendrasinh Udesinhji of INC by a margin of 6,456 votes which was 4.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.74% in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 23. Becharaji Assembly segment of the 4. Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency. Shardaben Anilbhai Patel of BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat defeating A J Patel of INC.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat.
Number of contestants in Becharaji:
A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.
Contesting candidates in Becharaji:
Voter turnout in Becharaji:
According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.67%, while it was 75.46% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -8.09% compared to the 2017 turnout.
Poll dates:
Becharaji went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Extent of Becharaji constituency:
Assembly constituency No.23. Becharaji comprises of the following areas of Mahesana district of Gujarat: 1. Becharaji Taluka. 2. mahesana Taluka (Part) Villages - Virta, Gorad, Kharsada, Davada, Rupal, Haripura, Buttapaldi, motidau, Bamosana, Ghadha, Piludara, Nanidau, Palodar, Chhathiyarda, Aloda, Hardesan, Panchot, Ramosana, Gilosan, Bodla, Hinglajpura, maguna, Nugar, Heduva-Rajgar, Karshanpura, Devinapura, Deloli, Ijpura Barot, Palaj, Gamanpura, mitha, Sametra, mareda, Vadosan, Sakhpurda, Sobhasan, mevad, Boriavi, Khara, laxmipura, Balol, Nadasa, Gokalpura, martoli, Ajabpura, Kasalpura, modipur, manknaj, Bhesana, Jagudan, linch, Ambasan, Ranipura, Jotana, Santhal, Katosan, Tejpura, Kanpura, Rampura (Katosan), Virsoda, Dhanpura, Ijpura Jethaji, memadpura, Jakasna, Sidosan, Khadalpur, Baliyasan, Bhasariya, Divanpura (Apapura), Harsundal, mudarda, Tundali.
A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Becharaji constituency, which are: Viramgam, Dasada (SC), Chanasma, Unjha, Visnagar, Mahesana, Kadi (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.
Map location of Becharaji:
The geographic coordinates of Becharaji is: 23°32’42.4"N 72°13’22.8"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.
Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Becharaji
List of candididates contesting from Becharaji Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr. Thakor Sukhaji Somaji
Party: BJP
Age: 60
Profession: Agriculture & Animal Husbandry
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 33.8 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 16.3 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 17.5 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh
Candidate name: Sagarbhai Harajibhai Rabari
Party: AAP
Age: 55
Profession: Farmer & Activist
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Graduate
Total assets: Rs 89.9 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 85 lakh
Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh
Candidate name: Dr. P. C. Patel
Party: Bharatiya Rashtravadi Paksha
Age: 65
Profession: Assistant Professot In Nuran Medical College
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Total assets: Rs 2.8 crore
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore
Immovable assets: Rs 92 lakh
Total income: Rs 22.7 lakh
Candidate name: Dineshkumar Revabhai Rathod
Party: BSP
Age: 50
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 58.3 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 52 lakh
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Zala Narendrasinh Vajesinh
Party: Garvi Gujarat Party
Age: 51
Profession: Business
Number of criminal cases: 2
Education: 8th Pass
Total assets: Rs 81.5 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 30.8 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 21.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 60 lakh
Total income: Rs 8.8 lakh
Candidate name: Thakor Amrutji(Bhopaji) Babuji
Party: INC
Age: 54
Profession: Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Labour Work
Number of criminal cases: 4
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore
Liabilities: Rs 26.9 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 23.5 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore
Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh
Candidate name: Thakor Shaileshsinh Kirtisinh
Party: IND
Age: 30
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 5th Pass
Total assets: Rs 62262
Liabilities: Rs 20.9 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 62262
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Bhaveshkumar Narottambhai Patel
Party: IND
Age: 45
Profession: Business & Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 10th Pass
Total assets: Rs 95.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 83.1 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 55.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh
Total income: Rs 2.9 lakh
Candidate name: Siddharajsinh Vajubha Zala
Party: Jan Sewa Driver Party
Age: 31
Profession: Driver
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: 12th Pass
Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 0
Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 0
Total income: Rs 0
Candidate name: Amitkumar Pushkarray Patel(Netaji)
Party: Rashtrawadi Janlok Dal
Age: 38
Profession: Agriculture
Number of criminal cases: 0
Education: Post Graduate
Total assets: Rs 36.2 lakh
Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh
Moveable assets: Rs 8.2 lakh
Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh
Total income: Rs 6.3 lakh
