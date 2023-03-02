Becoming Main Opposition in Debut Election Proves Our Point, Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Tells News18

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman-led Tipra Motha is now the new opposition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura.

Tipra Motha Party candidate Subodh Debbarma even defeated BJP leader and ex-deputy CM Jishnu Dev Barman.

The Tipra Motha chief spoke exclusively to News18 after the results.

Edited excerpts:

Are you happy with the results?

I expected more seats, but becoming the main opposition party in our first attempt definitely proves our point. We have fought for our people. We will be talking about the rights of indigenous people.

What do you have to say about the party you were earlier associated with, the Congress?

It’s high time the Congress introspects what they are doing, who they are sending and why they are in such a situation. All three people who have won, I have worked under them.

What will be your role as the opposition?

I congratulate Chief Minister Manik Saha. I have personally called and congratulated him. He is a nice person. We will work with him as opposition.

What is the future of Tipra Motha?

Bubugra will work for Tipraland. Tribal voices will be raised in the Assembly. There is no point of disintegration of opposition. Our fight was emotional, not political.

