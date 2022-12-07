Begumpur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.27

Ward No.27 Begumpur (बेगमपुर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Bawana Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Begumpur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Begumpur corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Begumpur ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Begumpur was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Begumpur candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Begumpur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Dharmender Kumar (AAP), Jai Bhagwan Yadav (BJP), Sonu Tomar (INC), Anil Singh (IND), Mukesh Verma (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND), Sachin (IND).

MLA and MP of Begumpur

Jai Bhagwan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 7. Bawana Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Begumpur is a part.

Demographic profile of Begumpur

According to the delimitation report, Begumpur ward has a total population of 78,987 of which 12,816 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 16.23% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Begumpur ward

The following areas are covered under the Begumpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Rohini Sec-24 Pkt- 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 And 17 To 27; Pansali; Peladpur Village; Begumpur C.T.; Rajiv Nagar, Begum Pur C.T.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 27. Begumpur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Dharmender Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 49,09,399; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jai Bhagwan Yadav; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,50,67,484; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sonu Tomar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,24,47,529; Total liabilities: Rs 58,22,272.

Candidate name: Anil Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,75,057; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Mukesh Verma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Literate; Total assets: Rs 22,60,000; Total liabilities: Rs 17,00,000.

Candidate name: Sachin; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 57,96,396; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shiv Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,67,68,515; Total liabilities: Rs 25,47,202.

