West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held meetings with all state department secretaries ahead of the panchayat elections.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had launched a program called “Didir Doot" in January, aimed to reach out to common people with direct communication between leaders and issues. Sources said that a month after the program’s launch, the TMC party received public feedback on grievances, and the government is taking action to address the complaints.

What are the Measures Taken by the Administration?

Chief Minister Banerjee has formed a task force comprising all departments to address grievances raised in the “Didir Doot" initiative by the common people. “Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) have been given the responsibility to address public grievances with care. After solving their issues, the administration has been directed to call them and find out whether their issues are solved," sources said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government is prioritising the address of public grievances before West Bengal Panchayat and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Administration sources reveal that addressing people’s issues is now the main focus of the Bengal government.

According to experts, the success of the “Didi Ke Bolo" initiative in serving the people had a good impact after 2019, leading to the TMC Government’s resolution of problems and grievances. The formation of “Didir Doot" is a result of this success.

From ‘Didi Ke Balo’, ‘Duare Sarkar’ (Government at doorstep) to ‘Didir Doot’, these initiatives have been largely public-oriented. Experts believe the recently constituted task forces will deal with all such issues, and if it is solved, then TMC will get dividends in the upcoming Panchayat polls.

Panchayat polls are expected to be held by April-May this year.

