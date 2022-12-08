Bharuch Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Bharuch seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Rameshbhai Narandas Mistry (BJP), Manharbhai Maganbhai Parmar (AAP), Jaykantbhai Bahecharbhai Patel (INC), Vasava Sureshbhai Gordhandas (IND), Vasava Bhagatsinh Jesingbhai (IND), Mansuri Sahilhushen Ismailbhai (IND), Mirza Abidbeg Yasinbeg (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.27% which is -9.37% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.153 Bharuch (ભરૂચ) (Broach) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Bharuch district of Gujarat. Bharuch is part of Bharuch Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Bharuch election result

Demographic profile of Bharuch:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.82% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,93,475 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,49,805 were male and 1,43,648 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bharuch in 2022 is 959 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,55,324 eligible electors, of which 1,30,916 were male, 1,24,400 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,933 eligible electors, of which 1,11,874 were male, 1,04,057 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bharuch in 2017 was 17. In 2012, there were 26 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bharuch:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Dushyantbhai Rajneekant of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Jayeshbhai Ambalal of INC by a margin of 33,099 which was 19.2% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 57.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dushyantbhai Rajnikant Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sandip Mangrola of INC by a margin of 37,190 votes which was 23.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 153. Bharuch Assembly segment of the 22. Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency. Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava of BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat defeating Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bharuch Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bharuch:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bharuch:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Bharuch are: Rameshbhai Narandas Mistry (BJP), Manharbhai Maganbhai Parmar (AAP), Jaykantbhai Bahecharbhai Patel (INC), Vasava Sureshbhai Gordhandas (IND), Vasava Bhagatsinh Jesingbhai (IND), Mansuri Sahilhushen Ismailbhai (IND), Mirza Abidbeg Yasinbeg (IND).

Voter turnout in Bharuch:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.27%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.64%, while it was 71.96% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -9.37% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bharuch went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bharuch constituency:

Assembly constituency No.153. Bharuch comprises of the following areas of Bharuch district of Gujarat: 1. Bharuch Taluka (Part) Villages - Kanthariya, Sherpura, umraj, Chavaj, Vadadla, Haldarwa, Jhadeshwar, Bholav, Nandelav, Rahadpor, Borbhatha Bet, Bharuch (INA), Bharuch (m), maktampur (CT). 2. Ankleshwar Taluka (Part) Villages - Chhapra, Kansiya, mandvabuzarg, Naugama, Samor, motali, Amrutpura, uchhali, Kararvel, Dadhal, Sarangpore, Jitali, Piprod, Avadar, Pardi mokha, Sangpor, Andada (CT).

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Bharuch constituency, which are: Vagra, Jhagadia, Ankleshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Bharuch:

The geographic coordinates of Bharuch is: 21°40’04.4"N 73°02’38.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bharuch

List of candididates contesting from Bharuch Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Rameshbhai Narandas Mistry

Party: BJP

Age: 60

Profession: Retail Contract

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 96 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 90 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.2 lakh

Candidate name: Manharbhai Maganbhai Parmar

Party: AAP

Age: 63

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 8.1 lakh

Candidate name: Jaykantbhai Bahecharbhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 59

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Total income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Candidate name: Vasava Sureshbhai Gordhandas

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Tea Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vasava Bhagatsinh Jesingbhai

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Advocacy

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 36.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 18.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Mansuri Sahilhushen Ismailbhai

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Garage Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 14000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 14000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mirza Abidbeg Yasinbeg

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Rickshaw Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 58500

Liabilities: Rs 8100

Moveable assets: Rs 58500

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

