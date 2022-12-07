Bhati ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.158

Ward No.158 Bhati (भाटी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Chhatarpur Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Bhati went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Bhati corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Bhati ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Bhati was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Bhati candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Bhati ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sunder Singh (AAP), Rambir Tanwar (BJP), Sumanlata Tanwar (BSP), Joginder Tanwar (INC), Ashok Kumar (IND), Sanjay (IND), Sagar (IND).

MLA and MP of Bhati

Kartar Singh Tanwar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 46. Chhatarpur Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Bhati is a part.

Demographic profile of Bhati

According to the delimitation report, Bhati ward has a total population of 71,373 of which 11,057 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 15.49% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Bhati ward

The following areas are covered under the Bhati ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Bhim Basti Jonapur And Village Jonapur; Village Dera, Village Mandi, Village Mandi Jawahar Colony; Village Mandi Babu Camp T.Huts; Village Mandi Shanti Camp-I Camp-Ii T.Huts; Fatehpur Beri Ct Village Fatehpur Beri And Harswaroop Colony Fatehpur Beri; Bhati Ct Bhati Kalan And Bhati Khurd; Bhati Ct Sanjay Colony; Asola Ct Asola Jhanda Colony And Village Asola; Chandan Hola Ct Village Chandan Hola.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 158. Bhati ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sunder Singh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,07,17,262; Total liabilities: Rs 36,91,304.

Candidate name: Rambir Tanwar; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,64,35,617; Total liabilities: Rs 29,07,966.

Candidate name: Sumanlata Tanwar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,60,73,000; Total liabilities: Rs 40,33,000.

Candidate name: Joginder Tanwar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 65,13,055; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 19,01,850; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sagar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 2,35,275; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sanjay; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,78,980; Total liabilities: Rs 7,90,000.

