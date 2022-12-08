Bhavnagar East Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Bhavnagar East seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Sejalben Rajivkumar Pandya (BJP), Hamir Rathod (Master) (AAP), Kishorsinh Bhartsinh Gohil (BSP), Arun Mehta (CPI(M)), Baldev Mavjibhai Solanki (INC), Harsh Jagdishbhai Goklani (IND), Mrudangrajsinh Mulrajsinh Chudasama (Right to Recall Party), Dharamshibhai Ramjibhai Dhapa (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 60.78% which is -4.52% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.104 Bhavnagar East (ભાવનગર પૂર્વ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. Bhavnagar East is part of Bhavnagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Bhavnagar East election result

Demographic profile of Bhavnagar East:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.59% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.97%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,65,787 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,35,232 were male and 1,30,552 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhavnagar East in 2022 is 965 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,43,565 eligible electors, of which 1,24,325 were male, 1,19,237 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,903 eligible electors, of which 1,08,925 were male, 1,02,977 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhavnagar East in 2017 was 68. In 2012, there were 71 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bhavnagar East:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Dave Vibhavari of BJP won in this seat defeating Rathod Nitaben Babubhai of INC by a margin of 22,442 which was 14.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.49% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dave Vibhavariben Vijaybhai (Vibhavari Dave) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Joshi Rajeshbhai Mahendrabhai (Rajesh Joshi) of INC by a margin of 39,508 votes which was 27.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.15% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 104. Bhavnagar East Assembly segment of the 15. Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal of BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat defeating Patel Manharbhai Nagjibhai (Vasani) of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bhavnagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bhavnagar East:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bhavnagar East:

Voter turnout in Bhavnagar East:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.78%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.3%, while it was 68.26% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.52% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhavnagar East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bhavnagar East constituency:

Assembly constituency No.104. Bhavnagar East comprises of the following areas of Bhavnagar district of Gujarat: 1. Bhavnagar Taluka (Part) Villages - Ruva, Tarsimiya, malanka, Akwada. 2. Bhavnagar Taluka (Part) - Bhavnagar municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Bhavnagar East constituency, which are: Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar West. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Bhavnagar East:

The geographic coordinates of Bhavnagar East is: 21°45’19.4"N 72°07’35.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhavnagar East

List of candididates contesting from Bhavnagar East Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sejalben Rajivkumar Pandya

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Profession: Teaching Coaching

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 43.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 43.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: Hamir Rathod (Master)

Party: AAP

Age: 36

Profession: Proprietor of Bharat Academy

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 55.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 37.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 73 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kishorsinh Bhartsinh Gohil

Party: BSP

Age: 42

Profession: BLTPS Padva

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 39.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.2 lakh

Candidate name: Arun Mehta

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 65

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 43.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Baldev Mavjibhai Solanki

Party: INC

Age: 35

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 7.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harsh Jagdishbhai Goklani

Party: IND

Age: 25

Profession: Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mrudangrajsinh Mulrajsinh Chudasama

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 46

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Dharamshibhai Ramjibhai Dhapa

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 47

Profession: General Store

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 40000

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.9 lakh

