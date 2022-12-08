Bhoranj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Bhoranj seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dr Anil Dhiman (BJP), Rajni Kaushal (AAP), Jarnail Singh (BSP), Suresh Kumar (INC), Pawan Kumar (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 68.55% which is 1.66% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.36 Bhoranj (भोरंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. Bhoranj is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Bhoranj election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhoranj election result or click here for compact election results of Bhoranj and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bhoranj go here.

Demographic profile of Bhoranj:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.15%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 82738 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 39742 were male and 41437 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhoranj in 2022 is 1043 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 75689 eligible electors, of which 37178 were male, 38511 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 71411 eligible electors, of which 35138 were male, 36273 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhoranj in 2017 was 926. In 2012, there were 2393 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bhoranj:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Kamlesh Kumari of BJP won in this seat defeating Suresh Kumar of INC by a margin of 6,892 which was 13.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.13% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ishwar Dass Dhiman of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramesh Chand of INC by a margin of 10,415 votes which was 22.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.51% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 36. Bhoranj Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bhoranj:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bhoranj:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Bhoranj are: Dr Anil Dhiman (BJP), Rajni Kaushal (AAP), Jarnail Singh (BSP), Suresh Kumar (INC), Pawan Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout in Bhoranj:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.89%, while it was 64.6% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 1.66% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhoranj went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bhoranj constituency:

Assembly constituency No.36. Bhoranj comprises of the following areas of Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh: Bhoranj Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Bhoranj constituency, which are: Hamirpur, Sujanpur, Dharampur, Sarkaghat, Ghumarwin. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Bhoranj:

The geographic coordinates of Bhoranj is: 31°38’49.6"N 76°39’16.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhoranj

List of candididates contesting from Bhoranj Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr. Anil Dhiman

Party: BJP

Age: 59

Profession: Doctor (Retired as Deputy Director Health -VRS)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total income: Rs 20.1 lakh

Candidate name: Rajni Kaushal

Party: AAP

Age: 49

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 67.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 22.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Candidate name: Jarnail Singh

Party: BSP

Age: 63

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 95 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.7 lakh

Candidate name: Suresh Kumar

Party: INC

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 71.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 46.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Pawan Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Unemployed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhoranj election result or click here for compact election results of Bhoranj and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bhoranj go here.

Read all the Latest News here