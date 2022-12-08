Bhuj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Bhuj seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Keshubhai Shivdas Patel (BJP), Rajesh Kesara Pindoria (AAP), Sakil Mahamad Sama (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Saiyad Jusabsha Mamadsha (BSP), Arjan Bhudiya (INC), Theba Husen Mamad (IND), Osman Ishabhai Kumbhar (IND), Bhupendra Babulal Joshi (IND), Mehulraj Bharatsinh Rathod (Praja Vijay Paksh), Node Kasam Mohammad (Right to Recall Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 61.65% which is -5.06% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.3 Bhuj (ભુજ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Kachchh district of Gujarat. Bhuj is part of Kachchh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Urban.LIVE Bhuj election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bhuj election result or click here for compact election results of Bhuj and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bhuj go here.

Demographic profile of Bhuj:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.6% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.89%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,91,285 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,47,617 were male and 1,43,667 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bhuj in 2022 is 973 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,55,860 eligible electors, of which 1,31,284 were male, 1,24,576 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,986 eligible electors, of which 1,15,002 were male, 1,08,984 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bhuj in 2017 was 37. In 2012, there were 145 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bhuj:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Acharya Dr Nimaben Bhaveshbhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Chaki Adambhai Budhabhai of INC by a margin of 14,022 which was 8.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Nimaben Aacharya of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Amirali Hajihushen Lodhiya of INC by a margin of 8,973 votes which was 5.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 3. Bhuj Assembly segment of the 1. Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi of BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat defeating Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bhuj:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bhuj:

Voter turnout in Bhuj:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.65%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.71%, while it was 68.76% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.06% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bhuj went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bhuj constituency:

Assembly constituency No.3. Bhuj comprises of the following areas of Kachchh district of Gujarat: Bhuj Taluka (Part) Villages - luna, Bhitara mota, udhmo, Gorewali, Khavda, Ratadiya, Dinara, Dhrobana, Kuran, Kunariya (Jam), Juna Juriya, Sadhara, Andhau, Dhoravar, ludiya, Godpar (Khavda), Khari, Soyla, mithdi, Bhagadio, Shervo, Hodka, Bhirandiyara, Dedhiya Nana-mota, Daddhar Nani, Daddhar moti, misariyado, Bhojardo, Berdo, Raiyada, Kharod, Dhori, Sumarasar -Shekhvali, loria, Juriya, Kamaguna, mod Bhakhari, motiyar Bhakhari, Nokhaniya, Kunaria Nana-mota, Kotay, Fulay, makanpar, Dhonsa, Baukho (odhejavalo), Baukho (Samavalo), Tankanasar, Vatachhad, Vehro, Natharkui, Vinchhiya, Sumarasar (Jatvali), Virai, Khilna, Ratiya, Kodki, makhna, Pirvadi, Payarka, Kuvathada, Sadau Rakhal, Fulra Timbo, Anandsar, Kanpar, Fotdi, Kalyanpar, Godsar (Rakhal), mirjapar, Sukhpar, mankuva, Nagiyari, Deshalpar, Kurbai, Nabhoi, Vandhay, Samatra, Bharasar, Vandh Sim, Sedata, Naranpar Ravli, Vadasar, Zizu Timbo, Sarli, Dahinsara, Godpar (Sarli), meghpar, Naranpar Pasayati, Chunadi, Gajod, medisar Rakhal, Traya Bhakhari, Bhuj (m), madhapar.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Bhuj constituency, which are: Abdasa, Mandvi, Anjar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Bhuj:

The geographic coordinates of Bhuj is: 23°30’13.3"N 69°39’48.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bhuj

List of candididates contesting from Bhuj Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Keshubhai Shivdas Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 66

Profession: Agriculture& Animal husbandry

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 66.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: Rajesh Kesara Pindoria

Party: AAP

Age: 42

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 53.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 25.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Candidate name: Sakil Mahamad Sama

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 29

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Candidate name: Saiyad Jusabsha Mamadsha

Party: BSP

Age: 42

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arjan Bhudiya

Party: INC

Age: 60

Profession: Greenwood industries, patel jewellers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Total income: Rs 7.8 lakh

Candidate name: Theba Husen Mamad

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Cloth Salesman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 21.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.8 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 21.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Osman Ishabhai Kumbhar

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Labor contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhupendra Babulal Joshi

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Krishna Auto

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 75000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 75000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mehulraj Bharatsinh Rathod

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 42

Profession: Kengan Water Suppliers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 54000

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 54000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Node Kasam Mohammad

Party: Right to Recall Party

Age: 65

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

