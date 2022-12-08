Bilaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.48 Bilaspur (बिलासपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Bilaspur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Bilaspur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bilaspur election result or click here for compact election results of Bilaspur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bilaspur go here.

Demographic profile of Bilaspur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.79%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 83903 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 41712 were male and 41284 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bilaspur in 2022 is 990 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 77244 eligible electors, of which 39054 were male, 38190 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 71367 eligible electors, of which 36513 were male, 34854 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bilaspur in 2017 was 510. In 2012, there were 909 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bilaspur:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Subhash Thakur of BJP won in this seat defeating Bumber Thakur of INC by a margin of 6,862 which was 11.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bumber Thakur of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Suresh Chandel of BJP by a margin of 5,141 votes which was 10.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 48. Bilaspur Assembly segment of the 3. Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Singh Thakur of BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat defeating Ram Lal Thakur of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hamirpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bilaspur:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bilaspur:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Bilaspur are: Trilok Jamwal (BJP), Amar Singh (AAP), Amar Nath (BSP), Bumber Thakur (INC), Subhash Sharma (IND), Piyush Kanga (IND), Lata Chandel (IND), Puja Pal (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party), Bal Ram (Swabhiman Party).

Voter turnout in Bilaspur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.58%, while it was 71.28% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.9% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bilaspur went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Bilaspur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.48. Bilaspur comprises of the following areas of Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh: PCs Chandpur, Delag, Panjgain, Devli, Badhayat, main market, Bandala, lakhanpur of Sadar Bilaspur KC, PCs Dhaon Kothi, Dhar Tatoh of Bahaderpur KC, Bilaspur municipal Council of Sadar Bilaspur Tehsil & KC Kuthera of Ghumarwin Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Bilaspur constituency, which are: Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Sarkaghat, Sundernagar, Arki, Sri Naina Deviji. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Bilaspur:

The geographic coordinates of Bilaspur is: 31°23’15.4"N 76°47’06.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bilaspur

List of candididates contesting from Bilaspur Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Trilok Jamwal

Party: BJP

Age: 48

Profession: Professional

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 35.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 15.4 lakh

Candidate name: Amar Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculture and Transporter

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 9.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9.5 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amar Nath

Party: BSP

Age: 60

Profession: Agriculture and Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 14.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 19.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 14.6 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bumber Thakur

Party: INC

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculture and Politician

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 55.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.3 crore

Total income: Rs 32.7 lakh

Candidate name: Subhash Sharma

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 81.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 23 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 32.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 49.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: Piyush Kanga

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Lawyer and Film Maker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lata Chandel

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Puja Pal

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 44

Profession: MD of M/S NR Hospital Chandpur, Bilaspur, HP

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 13.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 10 crore

Total income: Rs 22.6 lakh

Candidate name: Bal Ram

Party: Swabhiman Party

Age: 47

Profession: Agriculturist and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 8.2 crore

Total income: Rs 13.5 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bilaspur election result or click here for compact election results of Bilaspur and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bilaspur go here.

Read all the Latest News here