Bishalgarh Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Bishalgarh seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sutapa Ghosh (TMC), Hiranmay Narayan Debnath (CPM), Ashis Das (TMP), Antara Sarkar Deb (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.23% which is -4.81% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.16 Bishalgarh (বিশালগড়) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Sipahijala district of Tripura. Bishalgarh is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Bishalgarh election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bishalgarh election result or click here for compact election results of Bishalgarh and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bishalgarh go here.

Demographic profile of Bishalgarh:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.85%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 49599 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 25,057 were male and 24,532 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bishalgarh in 2023 is 979 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 45871 eligible electors, of which 23,507 were male, 22,363 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 43241 eligible electors, of which 22,219 were male, 21,022 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bishalgarh in 2018 was 206. In 2013, there were 58 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Bishalgarh:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Bhanulal Saha of CPM won in this seat defeating Nitai Chaudhuri of BJP by a margin of 766 which was 1.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 48.1% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Bhanulal Saha of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Samir Ranjan Barman of INC by a margin of 1724 votes which was 4.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 51.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 16. Bishalgarh Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Bishalgarh:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Bishalgarh:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Bishalgarh are: Sutapa Ghosh (TMC), Hiranmay Narayan Debnath (CPM), Ashis Das (TMP), Antara Sarkar Deb (BJP).

Voter turnout in Bishalgarh:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.23%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.04%, while it was 95.73% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.81% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Bishalgarh went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Bishalgarh constituency:

Assembly constituency No.16. Bishalgarh comprises of the following areas of Sipahijala district of Tripura: Ghaniamara and Bishalgarh Tehsils; Purathal Rajnagar mouza in madhupur Tehsil; and Gajaria mouza in Rangapania Tehsil in Bishalgarh Sub-Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Bishalgarh constituency, which are: Kamalasagar, Golaghati, Charilam, Boxanagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Bishalgarh:

The geographic coordinates of Bishalgarh is: 23°40’12.0"N 91°14’55.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Bishalgarh

List of candidates contesting from Bishalgarh Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sushanta Deb

Party: BJP

Age: 33

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: 2

Total assets: Rs 23.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 5386

Total income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Candidate name: Partha Pratim Majumder

Party: CPM

Age: 55

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 63.4 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Md. Saha Alam Miah

Party: TMP

Age: 40

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work, Business

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 71 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.8 lakh

Candidate name: Haradhan Deb Nath

Party: TMC

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work and Small Business

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bishalgarh election result or click here for compact election results of Bishalgarh and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Bishalgarh go here.

Read all the Latest News here