Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik is gearing up to contest the Tripura election from Dhanpur seat on February 16. Bhoumik’s rise up the ranks to the Centre is a story of humble beginning that’s coming full circle with the poll battle in Tripura, where she worked hard to build the party organisation.

In an exclusive interview to News18, Bhoumik expressed confidence that the Narendra Modi government’s welfare schemes for women and tribals will see the party through in the state where the Left ruled for decades.

Edited excerpts:

How confident are you of winning the election?

The people of Tripura will put a stamp (sic) on the development model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will win with absolute majority.

The Congress and the Left have an alliance against the BJP in Tripura this election. Do you think this will pose a challenge to the party?

It is good that they have been exposed in front of the people. Both parties know that they can’t fight us separately. Hence the alliance. Also, the ground level worker doesn’t believe in this alliance. Only the top leaders have aligned as per the politics of convenience.

The BJP has reposed trust in you and has given you a ticket; from Union Minister to fighting Assembly elections. Are you happy?

I am a small worker of the party. Whatever responsibility is given to me, I will bear that.

Is the Trinamool Congress a challenger?

We consider everyone who is fighting against us as a challenger. We should fight them tooth and nail.

What is the BJP’s strategy for tribal seats? Will Tipra Motha impact your chances in those seats?

The PM has done so much for tribals and we ensured that it reaches to the last man standing. Tribals have got roads, electricity and they don’t have to go far for water. We have implemented schemes like Har Ghar Jal. There was no scheme of giving pattas to tribals. We have given them rights on their lands. They got ownership. Everyone does shashan (rule), we have done sushashan (good governance). We will win under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

What do you think your performance will be in tribal seats?

We will win the tribal seats because we focused on inclusive development; Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas was our motive. There used to be discrimination in development in Tripura, but the Modi government has ensured last mile delivery in the state.

Be it Pradhan Mantri Awas, Har Ghar Jal, Ujjwala gas cylinder or other schemes, we have strived to make the lives of women respectable. The government also initiated the Kisan Samman Nidhi which benefitted 2.5 lakh farmers and better MSP was also implemented. We identified 12 blocks as aspirational blocks and have worked hard to improve their conditions.

