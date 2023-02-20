CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

BJP Leader Arun Singh Hospitalised in Mangaluru

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 15:16 IST

Mangalore, India

Singh was immediately rushed to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable (Image/ IANS)

Singh has been touring the state in connection with programmes to prepare the party for the Assembly elections

BJP leader and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh was admitted to a private hospital here on Monday after he complained of chest pain, party sources said.

Singh was immediately rushed to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Singh has been touring the state in connection with programmes to prepare the party for the Assembly elections. He was also scheduled to attend programmes of BJP national president J P Nadda in Udupi on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
