BJP Plans ‘Veerangana’ Blitzkrieg Across Gujarat to Woo Half the Electorate Until the Last Minute

Aiming for a strong finish to campaigning for the first phase of elections in Gujarat, women karyakartas of the BJP are planning a political carpet bombing with the Veerangana rally to woo women voters who form a big chunk of the electorate.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5, with counting of results on December 8. On November 28, the BJP has planned more than 150 rallies across 89 constituencies that will vote in Phase 1. It has also roped in top women leaders and office-bearers along with Mahila Morcha presidents of the respective districts to ensure that the Veerangana rally is a success.

“It will be an all-women rally. All of us would be wearing saffron safaa and riding two-wheelers in support of the party. Senior women leaders will speak about government schemes that have helped women and how the BJP has worked extensively for women,” said Shraddha Rajput, in-charge of the Veerangana rallies.

The party has also focused on engaging young women to participate in large numbers in this rally.

According to the Election Commission of India data, Gujarat has 934 women for every 1,000 men. The state has a total of 4.9 crore voters, of whom 2.37 crores are women.

The Jamnagar rally will be led by MP Poonam Madaam, while the Bhavnagar one will be led by Bharti Ben Siyal. In Surat, Darshana Jardosh will lead the campaign for women.

“PM Modi has made it a point to focus on women welfare. We have followed in his footsteps. How can it be possible to have country-wide leaders for campaigning and not show our women power as well? We have also planned two-wheeler rallies by women,” said Shraddha Rajput.

The party’s women workers and functionaries have thrown their weight behind the Veerangana rally to ensure it grabs the attention of half of the voting population till the last hours of campaigning for both phases.

Besides, the party is also planning Yuvati Sammelans across constituencies where it will target young women voters. There would be two sammelans, one for each phase.

