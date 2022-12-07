BJP Proving MCD Exit Poll Predictions Wrong, People Have Welcomed Our Hard Work: Shehzad Poonawalla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said his party is proving the exit poll predictions for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election wrong and added they are ready for any responsibility.

Speaking to News18, he said while the final results will be out in sometime, “it is clear that what the exit polls were predicting that the BJP will not be anywhere and the claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders that the BJP will not even get 20 seats have proved to be wrong.”

Poonawalla went on to say that if the BJP’s vote share remains the same or increases in the fourth MCD election, it means that “the work done by the BJP at the MCD and at the Centre has been welcomed by the people".

He said even today the people of Delhi are supporting them.

Taking a dig at the early celebrations by AAP without naming them, Poonawalla said democracy is about responsibility and not celebrations.

“We are ready any responsibility people will give us…Those who have early celebrations are right now facing some difficulty as the BJP is leading," he added.

When asked that the fight slowly is going neck-and-neck, Poonawalla said that the party is waiting for the final results.

“The real trend is that people have welcomed the BJP’s hard work. Also, the people are showing a mirror to the AAP’s eight years of corruption and false promises."

He said the exit polls went wrong as some parties are banner based and believe in advertisement.

“Due to their advertisement and banner, some things are influenced. But we (BJP) are a cadre- and service-based party. Because of their advertisement, the exit poll predictions won’t become actual poll results.”

