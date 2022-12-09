BJP Swells by 57, Congress Shrinks by 60: This Map Shows Drastic Change in Gujarat Results from 2017 to 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party has set a new record of 156 seats in Gujarat, beating the Congress’ 1985 record of 149 seats in the state assembly. With the return of the Patidar community back to its fold, the BJP added 57 seats to its 2017 tally to clinch a seventh term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

The Congress bagged only 17 seats — a drop of 60 seats from its 2017 score — and was washed out in 12 districts. The AAP seemed to have dented the Congress prospects on a large scale.

In 12 districts, including Kutch, Amreli, Junagadh, Surendranagar, Surat, Tapi, and Valsad, the BJP made a clean sweep while 44 Congress candidates and 128 AAP candidates forfeited their deposits.

The BJP won 46 out of 54 seats in Saurashtra and Kutch, 33 out of 35 in south Gujarat, 22 out of 32 in north Gujarat and 55 out of 61 in central Gujarat. Against that, the Congress won four in Saurashtra and Kutch, only one in south Gujarat, eight in north Gujarat, and five in central Gujarat.

Here’s a look at how the election map of Gujarat has changed from 2017 to 2022:

The BJP’s sweeping win in the saffron bastion of Gujarat has also strengthened the impression that it faces no serious challenge to its bid for power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The road to 2024 for its main rival Congress has gotten bumpier after having suffered its worst-ever defeat in Gujarat.

Though its win in Himachal Pradesh has given it a glimmer of hope, political analysts believe the Gujarat debacle is bad news for the Congress not only in terms of the scale of loss but also in ceding space to the AAP. The latter could challenge the grand old party in other two-party states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh which go to polls next year. Eventually, that could have implications for 2024.

The AAP has impressed in Gujarat but its dismal showing in Himachal where it got just 1% vote share and drew a blank in terms of seats pulled it down. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, however, remains on course to challenge the Congress for leadership of the Opposition camp on the road to 2024.

Set to be a national party after getting nearly 13% votes in Gujarat, the AAP will also draw comfort from its win over the BJP in the high-profile Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls where its rival had brought out heavy hitters led by many chief ministers and Union ministers for campaign.

With agency inputs

