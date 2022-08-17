BJP vs TRS Again as Amit Shah to Address Mega Rally in Telangana, Day After KCR Launches Poll Campaign

A day after Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to launch his party’s election campaign for the Munugode bypoll, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a mega rally in Nalagonda’s Munugode on August 21.

Giving details about the BJP’s mega outreach, party’s national general secretary and state in-charge Tarun Chugh said Shah’s public rally — slated for 4pm — will pave the way for the decimation of TRS in the state. He added that there would be important joinings during the rally.

Shah is expected to pray at Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam followed by lunch at an SC karyakarta’s home before he heads to address the Munugode rally.

The Munugode assembly bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who is slated to join the BJP in Shah’s presence.

The home minister’s rally is being seen as BJP’s attempt to expand its footprint in Nalgonda district where it performed poorly earlier and has a weak presence. The BJP hopes to get support from Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s brother Venkat Reddy, who is a Congress MP from Bhongir parliamentary constituency.

The BJP has been upbeat ever since it won assembly bypolls in Dubbak and Huzurabad constituencies. Senior party leaders are expecting more influential leaders to join the party before the next assembly elections in 2023. However, the focus is on getting people who command an individual vote base in their respective areas.

“People are considering the BJP as an alternative to TRS and Congress has been relegated to the third position. We have our cadre in the state as well who are working hard and can contest,” said a senior BJP leader.

