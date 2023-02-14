BJP's Himanta & AIUDF's Ajmal are 'Bhai, Bhai': Before Tripura Votes, Cong's Gaurav Gogoi Opens Up on Many Issues

The Bengaluru air-show delayed Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, from reaching poll-bound Tripura. This was scheduled to arrive on Monday evening, a day before the end of election campaigning. Congress’ top leadership literally remained absent in Tripura though there were some unconfirmed reports of Malikarjun Kharge reaching the state on the 14th.

Making a whirlwind trip of few constituencies, the MP from Assam expressed that he is convinced of his party’s good show on the 2nd of March.

“We are going to form the government with CPI (M), and the BJP has sensed this. I have seen immense popularity of our alliance. Our grass root worker have campaigned jointly with the Left. BJP is threated and thus they have to bank on their star campaigners like PM Modi and Amit Shah.” stated Gaurav Gogoi, Assam’s Congress MP.

The Congress is contesting 13 seats in a partnership with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led Left Front in the February 16 polls to elect 60 members of the Tripura Assembly. Congress leaders in the state initially hesitated to accept the deal but succumbed after the Left Front threatened to fight all the seats on its own.

The Tripura unit of the party reportedly approached the Gandhi family, Kharge, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, senior leaders of northeastern states, prominent tribal leaders and crowd pullers like Kanhaiya Kumar. None of them came.

“We face this question ahead of all elections but that’s the party prerogative. We have won elections in Himachal Pradesh. We deal with issues and related to people. Here too we are dealing with core issues and one of them is the BJP misrule in Tripura,” mentioned Gaurav Gogoi.

The Congress’ Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP from West Bengal Deepa Dasmunsi, and state in-charge Ajoy Kumar attended a few rallies. The party’s election observers for Tripura — Assam MP Abdul Khaleque, Delhi State leader Arvinder Singh Lovely as well as Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik, who was tasked with supervising elections in three election-bound States in the northeast — spent only a day in Tripura weeks ago.

“Our alliance in several states are doing well and have proved successful. In Assam, it was mistake to come together with AIUDF which actually was BJP’s B-Team. AIUDF should today merge with BJP and take its membership rather than being B-Team. As we say ‘Modi-Adani bhai, bhai’, likewise Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ajmal Sahab are bhai bhai. Both the brothers today are petrified after the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra and Ajmal is worried about Dhubri,” stated the Congress MP.

“In today’s time we are winning Barpeta, Koliabor and Nogaon in the 2024 and are confident of annexing Dhubri and Dibrugarh. I wish that this time are 3 and next year we shall be 3*3 that is 9. We are fielding our strongest candidates in these seats,” added the MP.

The Congress is visibly lagging far behind the high voltage and star-studded BJP campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Central Ministers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh, and star campaigners from various areas have led its campaign for the Assembly poll.

“BJP is sailing of sinking boat in Tripura. We have registered strong opposition to the Home Minister meeting police official and holding a meeting at midnight in Agartala while he has come to the state as a BJP star campaigner and should not misuse his position, Our Delhi team has taken cognizance of this development and shall meet the Election Commission,” added Gaurav Gogoi.

Congress in Tripura is confident of pulling up several upsets for BJP, including the prestigious Town Borduali seat where Chief Minister Manik Shah is contesting. Congress is expecting to put six seats in its kitty while is confident to be in power with the left, a first in the state is it’s the Congress way this time in Tripura.

