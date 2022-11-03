BJP Takes Calculated Risk in Dharamshala, but Discontent May Dent Tribal Vote Bank

It promises to be the most exciting electoral battle in the hills in recent times. With multiple rallies by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP has hit the ground running. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP started off strong but has of late diverted much of its focus to Gujarat. The Congress campaign rests on the shoulders of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but is yet to pick up pace. News18 tours the state to gauge public sentiment and political strategies ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections 2022.

For the first time in almost two decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not chosen a representative from one of Himachal Pradesh’s oldest tribal communities — Gaddi (shepherds) — to fight its electoral battle from Dharamshala. The prime constituency in Kangra district is now at the centre of party’s bigger challenge in the November 12 elections — to quell the rising discontent among its ranks.

As many as 20 leaders have defied BJP’s official candidate list and several of them are set to contest as independent in the state assembly elections. At least five of them are in in fray in one of state’s largest districts — Kangra which has as many as 15 constituencies.

THE ‘GADDI’ FACTOR

In Dharamshala, the rebellion has come from the constituency’s largest communities – the Gaddis who constitute around 18,000 of the total voter base of 80,000. Since 1985, the party’s campaign has been largely led by the tribal leader and five-time MLA Kishan Kapoor. The BJP heavyweight is now Lok Sabha MP from Kangra.

However, this time, the party re-examined the political arithmetic, and chose Rakesh Chaudhary, from another dominant community – the OBCs. A former AAP leader, Chaudhary, had given a tough fight to the BJP in 2019 as an independent. He was invited into the party fold in June, and given precedence over the sitting MLA, Vishal Nehria (Gaddi), and block president Anil Chaudhary, triggering resentment.

While both Vishal and Anil have seemingly been placated by the BJP, it has failed to quell the dissenting Gaddi leader Vipan Nehria, who earlier led party’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha in Dharamshala. He is now contesting as an independent candidate, threatening to make a dent in the votes of BJP’s Chaudhary and Congress’ Sudhir Sharma, who last won the seat in 2012.

DIVISION IN TRIBAL VOTES

“Though there are various castes within the Gaddi community, that sense of unity is usually very strong. For years now, they counted on their trusted leader Kishan Kapoor to represent them in BJP, can’t say, which way the tide will turn this year,” says Joginder Singh, 52, a shopkeeper in Dari.

A sustained support for Nehria is evident as one visits few villages dominated by the community, while Chaudhary is rooting for support from the OBC belt. Though, there is an undeniable resentment against inflation, unemployment, but they seem to be overshadowed by locals’ predilection for their community.

“It is all about who has stood by us over the years. Now whether they contest from this party or that, it does not matter,” says Roshan, 45, a resident from Bhagsu who hails from Gaddi community.

CONGRESS’ POLL PLANKS

Fighting the election in high spirits this year, the Congress, however, has placed its trust on Sudhir Sharma, a two-time MLA from Baijnath, who won the Dharamshala seat in 2012. The former Cabinet minister has exuded confidence of getting support from all three major communities as he goes about his village meetings, and is looking to capitalise on people’s resentment against the incumbent government.

“No matter which community, people are fed up of the state of governance in the last five years — inflation, unemployment, and this is what will determine who they vote for in these polls. We have promised to reduce the burden of inflation by helping them to earn their livelihoods and the voters will keep this in mind when they come to vote,” Sudhir Sharma told News18.

With elections now a fortnight away, BJP’s local units in Dharamshala are now scrambling to put up a united front, getting a boost with a rally by home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. But it remains to be seen how BJP’s latest political recalculation in Dharamshala on November 12.

