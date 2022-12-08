Borsad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Borsad seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Solanki Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai (BJP), Patel Manishbhai Ramanbhai (AAP), Ahir Ankurbhai Kanubhai (BSP), Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh (INC), Patel Dipenkumar Niranjanbhai (IND), Parmar Kesharisinh Bharatsinh (IND), Bhoi Ashishkumar Thakorbhai (IND), Sureshbhai Ravjibhai Thakor (Log Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 69.24% which is -1.03% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.109 Borsad (બોરસદ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Anand district of Gujarat. Borsad is part of Anand Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Borsad election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Borsad election result or click here for compact election results of Borsad and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Borsad go here.

Demographic profile of Borsad:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.64%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,61,434 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,34,766 were male and 1,26,663 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Borsad in 2022 is 940 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,41,957 eligible electors, of which 1,26,630 were male, 1,15,326 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,667 eligible electors, of which 1,11,233 were male, 1,00,434 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Borsad in 2017 was 23. In 2012, there were 35 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Borsad:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh of INC won in this seat defeating Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai Solanki of BJP by a margin of 11,468 which was 6.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Solanki Naynaben Ramanbhai of BJP by a margin of 21,034 votes which was 13.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.71% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 109. Borsad Assembly segment of the 16. Anand Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) of BJP won the Anand Parliament seat defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anand Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Borsad:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Borsad:

Voter turnout in Borsad:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.24%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.27%, while it was 73.64% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.03% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Borsad went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Borsad constituency:

Assembly constituency No.109. Borsad comprises of the following areas of Anand district of Gujarat: Borsad Taluka (Part) Villages - Pamol, Kasumbad, Harkhapura, Bodal, Davol, Golel, Rudel, Nisaraya, Vasna ( Borsad), Kasari, Chuva, uneli, Ranoli, Khanpur, Virsad, Jantral, Vasna ( Ras), Saijpur, Jharola, Vadeli, Vachhiyel, Bhadran, Alarsa, Pipli, Khedasa, Bhadraniya, Sisva, Ras, Amiyad, Banejda, Kandhroti, Kanbha, Divel, Kathol, umlav, Valvod, Dhanavasi, Kinkhlod, moti Sherdi, Nani Sherdi, Gorva, Kathana, Dali, Kalu, Badalpur, Kankapura, Dahewan, Salol, Gajana, Kothiya khad, Borsad (m), Vasna Borsad (INA).

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Borsad constituency, which are: Khambhat, Sojitra, Petlad, Anklav, Padra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Borsad:

The geographic coordinates of Borsad is: 22°20’53.9"N 72°52’12.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Borsad

List of candididates contesting from Borsad Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Solanki Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 67.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 28.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 39.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.1 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Manishbhai Ramanbhai

Party: AAP

Age: 46

Profession: Mandap & Light Decoration

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 40.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 22.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Ahir Ankurbhai Kanubhai

Party: BSP

Age: 28

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh

Party: INC

Age: 54

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 79 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Total income: Rs 33.7 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Dipenkumar Niranjanbhai

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Kesharisinh Bharatsinh

Party: IND

Age: 52

Profession: General Store Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Bhoi Ashishkumar Thakorbhai

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: Student

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sureshbhai Ravjibhai Thakor

Party: Log Party

Age: 35

Profession: LabourWork

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 67000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

