Braham Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.229

Ward No.229 Braham Puri (ब्रहमपुरी) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North East Delhi district and Ghonda Assembly constituency and North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Braham Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Braham Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Braham Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Braham Puri was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Braham Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Braham Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Chhaya Gaurav Sharma (AAP), Kavita Kumari Sharma (BJP), Priyanka Rawat (INC), Sunita Raghav (IND).

MLA and MP of Braham Puri

Ajay Kumar Mahawar of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 66. Ghonda Assembly constituency and Manoj Kumar Tiwari of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Braham Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Braham Puri

According to the delimitation report, Braham Puri ward has a total population of 66,203 of which 7,166 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 10.82% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Braham Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Braham Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Brahmpuri, Gali No. 10 To 13,, X Block Gali No. 9, 10, Main Moni Baba Road Gali No. 6, P-Block N, O; Brahampuri X-Block; Jagjeet Nagar Block-D,, Vijay Colony; Jagjeet Nagar Block-E; Jagjeet Nagar Block-G,; Katrar Nagar Block-J,; New Usmanpur Village, Block-F; Parshadi Mohalla, Kharak Singh Mohalla; Usman Pur A, B, C Block; Brahampuri X-Block.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 229. Braham Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Chhaya Gaurav Sharma; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,39,73,297; Total liabilities: Rs 1,90,00,000.

Candidate name: Kavita Kumari Sharma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,02,27,297; Total liabilities: Rs 11,54,369.

Candidate name: Priyanka Rawat; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,09,73,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sunita Raghav; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,48,53,842; Total liabilities: Rs 13,40,000.

Read all the Latest News here