Budh Vihar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.25

Ward No.25 Budh Vihar (बुद्ध विहार) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Rithala Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Budh Vihar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Budh Vihar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Budh Vihar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Budh Vihar was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Budh Vihar candidates 2022

There are a total of 4 contestants in the fray from Budh Vihar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Amrit Jain (AAP), Rajpal Garg (BJP), Vinod Dabas (INC), Vikas Goyal (IND).

MLA and MP of Budh Vihar

Mohinder Goyal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 6. Rithala Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Budh Vihar is a part.

Demographic profile of Budh Vihar

According to the delimitation report, Budh Vihar ward has a total population of 51,524 of which 3,755 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 7.29% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Budh Vihar ward

The following areas are covered under the Budh Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Budh Vihar Phase-I.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 25. Budh Vihar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Amrit Jain; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,41,88,033; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rajpal Garg; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 46,53,715; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vinod Dabas; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 17,43,700; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vikash Goyal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 43,03,041; Total liabilities: Rs 7,50,000.

