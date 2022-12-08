Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Big Win for Mulayam's 'Badi Bahu' Dimple & Azam Khan's Critic? All Eyes on Counting of Votes in Mainpuri, 6 Assembly Seats

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 05:00 IST
New Delhi, India
Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes for by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, where the Samajwadi Party is locked in a battle for prestige with the BJP will be held on Thursday. The Mainpuri parliamentary seat, a stronghold of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, will witness a big fight as the BJP will try Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the assembly seats where results will be declared on Thursday, coinciding with the ballot count for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.
The counting of votes for by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Thursday (December 8). A high-stakes contest was witnessed in Mainpuri seat, where the Samajwadi Party is locked in a battle for prestige with the BJP. The by-election in the Lok Sabha seat was necessitated by the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October this year.
The election in Khatauli took place after BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified. Saini lost his membership of the assembly after his conviction in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. The counting of seats will start at 8 am on Thursday. In Khatauli, the main fight is between Vikram Singh Saini’s wife Rajkumari Saini and Madan Bhaiya of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.
The election in Rampur Sadar took place after SP MLA Azam Khan was disqualified following his conviction in a case. 10 candidates are contesting from Rampur Sadar. The counting of seats will start at 8 am on Thursday. In the Rampur Sadar Assembly segment, the BJP has fielded Akash Saxena, the son of former party legislator Shiv Bahadur Saxena, against Azam Khan’s protege Asim Raja.
The stage is set for counting in bypoll to the Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar, which marks the first electoral battle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the BJP since the two old allies parted ways four months ago. Altogether 13 candidates are in the fray, the contest is being seen primarily between JD(U)’s Manoj Singh Kushwaha and BJP’s Kedar Gupta, both of whom have won the seat for their respective parties in the not so distant past. The bypoll was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani and the party, which has come to share power after the upheaval in August, has decided to back the chief minister’s party.
In Odisha’s Padampur, ten candidates are in the fray for the bypoll. However, the contest is between the ruling BJD and the BJP. The BJD has fielded Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha whose death necessitated the by-election, while opposition BJP’s nominee is former MLA and party’s Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit. Congress candidate Satya Bhusan Sahu has earlier won the seat three times.
Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Rampur has voted for overall development of the area, asserting that those trying to use the Muslim community for their political mileage will not succeed. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the bypoll to Rampur assembly seat, Naqvi said, “Everyone should cast his vote. India is the biggest democracy of the world. Here, the festival of democracy goes on in every month and people vote with enthusiasm.” When asked to comment on the votes of ‘Abdul’ (Muslim section), the BJP leader said, “The political business of Abdul’s votes is not functioning. Today, the overall development of Rampur is an important issue. Those who used to do the political business of Abdul’s votes, the script of holistic development has foiled the business.”
The counting of votes in Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency will begin at 8 am on Thursday. The voting was held on Monday and the total voter turnout was recorded at 51.89 per cent till 5 pm. Polling in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency was mandated following the demise of the sitting MP and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party has fielded his daughter-in-law and wife of Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav. She is pitted against BJP’s former MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya.
The counting of votes for the bypolls will begin at 8 am on Thursday in six assembly seats in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party is locked in a high-voltage contest with the BJP. Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the assembly seats where the bypolls were held. Election authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the counting.
The counting of votes polled in byelection to the Bhanupratppur Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh will begin at 8 am on Thursday with the ruling Congress eyeing to retain the tribal-dominated constituency. The voter turnout in the bypoll for the seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates and located in the Naxalite-affected Kanker district, was a healthy 71.74 per cent. The ballot count will begin at 8 am at Bhanu Pratap Dev Government PG College in Kanker town where an adequate number of security personnel have been deployed, Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla said on Wednesday.
The counting on bypolls to six assembly constituencies in five states including UP and Bihar and the crucial Mainpuri parliamentary seat will start at 8 am today.
Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the assembly seats where the bypolls took place on Monday.
All eyes are on the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which was represented by Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav five times in the past. The election is a battle of prestige for Akhilesh Yadav whose wife Dimple Yadav is contesting the polls. She is pitted against BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.
In Chhattisgarh’s Bhanupratappur, a voter turnout of 71.74 percent was recorded in the by-election on Monday. Seven candidates are in the fray for the bypoll in the constituency including BJP candidate Brahmanand Netam and Congress nominee Savitri Mandavi. The byelection has been necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA and state Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi after a heart attack on October 16.
In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats, there is a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance. The BSP and the Congress are not contesting the seats. The bypolls in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified following their conviction in separate cases.
While Khan was disqualified after a court awarded him three-year imprisonment in a 2019 hate speech case, Saini lost his membership of the assembly after his conviction in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.
The outcomes of the bypolls will not have any impact on the central or the state governments as the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority at both levels. However, a win would provide a psychological advantage ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.
A win for SP could also provide some consolation for Akhilesh Yadav after the defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early this year and the loss of Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in June bypolls.
In Rajasthan’s Sardarshahar, the Congress has fielded the late Sharma’s son Anil Kumar while the BJP has fielded former MLA Ashok Kumar. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who passed away on October 9 after prolonged illness.
In the Kurhani assembly segment in Bihar, the success of JD(U) candidate Manoj Singh Kushwaha, a former MLA, will cement Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s position, while a loss may embolden his detractors. The JD(U) is contesting the seat where the by-election has been necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.
Read all the Latest News here