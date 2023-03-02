Counting for the crucial Erode East Assembly constituency began at 8 am. According to senior officials, all arrangements are in place to count votes for the bypoll that was held on February 27. Counting is expected to end by 5 pm. The voter turnout for the Erode polls was 74.7%.

The bypoll is expected to be a test of the ruling DMK government’s popularity and set the mood for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The main opposition AIADMK strained every nerve to take on the ruling party over a string of issues. Edappadi K Palaniswami led the campaign and O Panneerselvam’s camp withdrew its candidate. For the AIADMK, the Supreme Court’s directive allowing Palaniswami to continue to lead the party proved to be the much needed shot in the arm for the party.

Maharashtra Assembly Bypolls

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, counting of votes for the by-election to Chinchwad Assembly seat and Kasba Peth Assembly segment in Maharashtra’s Pune district is also underway. Voting for the bypolls was held on February 26. A voter turnout of 50.47 per cent was recorded in the by-election to Chinchwad Assembly seat and 50.06 per cent in Kasba Peth Assembly segment in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday.

The bypolls for Kasba Peth and Chinchwad constituencies were necessitated due to the death of their respective Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap.

Bengal & Jharkhand Bypolls

Counting underway for two other by-elections in West Bengal’s Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district and a by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency. The by-poll for the Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

In Ramgarh, the by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

Here are LIVE Updates of the By-elections in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal & Jharkhand

Pune Bypolls: According to early trends, Congress’ Dhangekar is leading in Kasba Peth assembly elections after counting of postal votes. In Pimpri Chinchwad, BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap is leading after counting of postal votes.

— In the Kasba seat in Pune city, the contest was between BJP’s Hemant Rasane and Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar, who was supported by the MVA alliance of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

— In Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, the contest was between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP and Nana Kate of the NCP. Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel Rahul Kalate was also in the fray in Chinchwad constituency, making it a triangular contest.

