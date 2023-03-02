Chandipur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Chandipur seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sudhangshu Das (BJP), Subrata Das (CPM), Sajal Das (TPP), Pranesh Das (IND), Bilash Bindu Malakar (TMP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86.07% which is -4.15% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.52 Chandipur (চণ্ডীপুর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Unakoti district of Tripura. Chandipur is part of Tripura East Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Chandipur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chandipur election result or click here for compact election results of Chandipur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Chandipur go here.

Demographic profile of Chandipur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.02% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 18%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 46579 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,468 were male and 23,111 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chandipur in 2023 is 985 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 42974 eligible electors, of which 21,856 were male, 21,118 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 39170 eligible electors, of which 20,021 were male, 19,149 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chandipur in 2018 was 83. In 2013, there were 89 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chandipur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Tapan Chakraborti of CPM won in this seat defeating Kaberi Singha of BJP by a margin of 402 which was 1.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. CPM had a vote share of 46.97% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Tapan Chakrabarti of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Nirmalendu Deb of INC by a margin of 7629 votes which was 21.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 58.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 52. Chandipur Assembly segment of the 2. Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. Rebati Tripura of BJP won the Tripura East Parliament seat defeating Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura East Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chandipur:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chandipur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Chandipur are: Sudhangshu Das (BJP), Subrata Das (CPM), Sajal Das (TPP), Pranesh Das (IND), Bilash Bindu Malakar (TMP).

Voter turnout in Chandipur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.07%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.22%, while it was 91.92% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.15% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chandipur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Chandipur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.52. Chandipur comprises of the following areas of Unakoti district of Tripura: Gournagar and Srirampur Tehsils; Goldharpur mouza in Kailashahar Tehsil; and Chantail, Jarultali, Fultali, Golakpur, Birchandranagar, Dhanbilas and Samruhala R.F. mouzas in Birchnadranagar Tehsil in Kailasahar Sub-Division.

A total of Two Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Chandipur constituency, which are: Kailashahar, Fatikroy. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Chandipur:

The geographic coordinates of Chandipur is: 24°16’19.2"N 91°58’54.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chandipur

List of candidates contesting from Chandipur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tinku Roy

Party: BJP

Age: 47

Gender: Male

Profession: Business

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 50.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 43.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ranjan Singha

Party: TMP

Age: 63

Gender: Male

Profession: Ex-Serviceman

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 31.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.4 lakh

Candidate name: Krishnendu Choudhury

Party: CPM

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 59.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.8 lakh

Candidate name: Bidyut Bikas Sinha

Party: TMC

Age: 57

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work/Private Tuition

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 15.2 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chandipur election result or click here for compact election results of Chandipur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Chandipur go here.

Read all the Latest News here