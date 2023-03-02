Charilam Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Charilam seat in Tripura. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Susanta Chakraborty (INC), Ram Prasad Paul (BJP), Mohanta Barman (IND), Biplab Majumder (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 89.33% which is 8.78% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.19 Charilam (চারিলাম) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Sipahijala district of Tripura. Charilam is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

Demographic profile of Charilam:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.2% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 38.18%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 39835 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 20,140 were male and 19,695 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Charilam in 2023 is 978 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 36939 eligible electors, of which 19,040 were male, 17,899 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 34517 eligible electors, of which 17,651 were male, 16,866 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Charilam in 2018 was 115. In 2013, there were 76 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Charilam:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Jishnu Dev Varma of BJP won in this seat defeating Palash Debbarma of CPM by a margin of 25550 which was 85.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 89.33% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ramendra Narayan Debbarma of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Himani Debbarma of INC by a margin of 1341 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 50.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 19. Charilam Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Charilam:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Charilam:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Charilam are: Susanta Chakraborty (INC), Ram Prasad Paul (BJP), Mohanta Barman (IND), Biplab Majumder (IND).

Voter turnout in Charilam:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.33%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 80.55%, while it was 93.8% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 8.78% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Charilam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Charilam constituency:

Assembly constituency No.19. Charilam comprises of the following areas of Sipahijala district of Tripura: Rangmala, Amtali and uttar Charilam Tehsils; and Bangshibari, Rangapania and Sutarmura mouzas in Rangapania Tehsil in Bishalgarh Sub-Division.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Charilam constituency, which are: Bishalgarh, Golaghati, Boxanagar, Nalchar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Charilam:

The geographic coordinates of Charilam is: 23°37’08.0"N 91°17’43.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Charilam

List of candidates contesting from Charilam Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Subodh Deb Barma

Party: TMP

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service & Self Employee

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 50.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jishnu Dev Varma

Party: BJP

Age: 64

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 15.6 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ashok Deb Barma

Party: INC

Age: 72

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker & Cultivator

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

