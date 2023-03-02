Chazouba Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Chazouba seat in Nagaland. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Vevoyi Wideo (NPP), Kezhienyi Khalo (NPF), Kevechutso Doulo (LJPRV), K. G Kenye (NDPP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 87% which is -2.26% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.18 Chazouba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Phek district of Nagaland. Chazouba is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Chazouba election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chazouba election result or click here for compact election results of Chazouba and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Chazouba go here.

Demographic profile of Chazouba:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 25623 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 12,379 were male and 13,244 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chazouba in 2023 is 1070 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 24803 eligible electors, of which 12,049 were male, 12,754 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 25731 eligible electors, of which 12,451 were male, 13,280 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chazouba in 2018 was 69. In 2013, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chazouba:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Chotisuh Sazo of NPF won in this seat defeating Kudecho Khamo of NDPP by a margin of 942 which was 4.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 51.39% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Chotisuh Sazo of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Vaprumu Demo of INC by a margin of 6401 votes which was 26.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 57.85% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 18. Chazouba Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chazouba:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 2 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chazouba:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Chazouba are: Vevoyi Wideo (NPP), Kezhienyi Khalo (NPF), Kevechutso Doulo (LJPRV), K. G Kenye (NDPP).

Voter turnout in Chazouba:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.26%, while it was 94.75% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.26% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chazouba went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Chazouba constituency:

Assembly constituency No.18. Chazouba comprises of the following areas of Phek district of Nagaland: Chazouba H. Q. and Chazouba, Yorubabawe, Khesomi, Rugouzoumi, Chetheba Post, Thonizumi, Cheswomzumi, Khulazu Basa, Khulazu Bawe, Chuphuzumi, Sathazu Bawe, Sathazu Basa and Khetsami villages of Chazouba circle; and Phesachaduma village of Pfutsero circle.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Chazouba constituency, which are: Southern Angami-II, Northern Angami-II, Pughoboto, Pfutsero, Chizami, Phek. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Senapati District of Manipur.

Map location of Chazouba:

The geographic coordinates of Chazouba is: 25°39’42.1"N 94°16’29.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chazouba

List of candidates contesting from Chazouba Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Veprasa NyekhaParty: NPPAge: 67Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Session JudgeEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thepuphi KapuhParty: INDAge: 50Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 42.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: SovenyiParty: NPFAge: 62Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.9 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kudecho KhamoParty: NDPPAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: EntrepreneurEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.8 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr. Chotisuh SazoParty: LJPRVAge: 61Gender: MaleProfession: Member of the 11th 12th 13th Nagaland Legislative AssemblyEducation: DoctorateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

