Chitaranjan Park ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.171

Ward No.171 Chitaranjan Park (च‍ितरंजन पार्क) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the New Delhi district and Greater Kailash Assembly constituency and New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Chitaranjan Park went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Chitaranjan Park corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Chitaranjan Park ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Chitaranjan Park was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Chitaranjan Park candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Chitaranjan Park ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Ashu Thakur (AAP), Kanchan Choudhary (BJP), Bhavna Gupta (INC).

MLA and MP of Chitaranjan Park

Saurabh Bharadwaj of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 50. Greater Kailash Assembly constituency and Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Chitaranjan Park is a part.

Demographic profile of Chitaranjan Park

According to the delimitation report, Chitaranjan Park ward has a total population of 62,940 of which 3,184 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 5.06% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Chitaranjan Park ward

The following areas are covered under the Chitaranjan Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Greater Kailash-Ii, Block-A, B, E, S, M, W; Aravali Appartments; Chitranjan Park:- Block A, B, K, J, P, M Dda Janata Flats; Chitranjan Park:- Block G, H, I; Chittaranjan Park Block C, D, E, F; Chittaranjan Park Block C, D, E, F, Guru Ravi Dass Marg Block A, B, C, D Dda Flats, Janata Housing Colony Kalkaji Block J-1 J-2, J-3, J-4, J-237 - 348, Dda Tenment, Shivalik Appartments; Ganga Appartments, Yamuna Appartments Block A, B, C, D, E, F, Gi1-24, H; Gangotri Enclave Pocket B, C, E, F; Godavari Appartments (Three Staruged) Flat; Guru Ravi Dass Marg Block A, B, C, D Dda Flats; Janata Housing Colony Kalkaji Block J-1 J-2, J-3, J-4, J-237 - 348, Dda Tenment; Karotia Camp Near Kaveri Appartments; Lig Plats Kalkaji Block- L-1, L-2; Mandakini Enclave; Narmada Appartment Pocket D; Nilgiri Appartments Pocket A; Tara Appartments Block A-J.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 171. Chitaranjan Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ashu Thakur; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,15,000; Total liabilities: Rs 4,120.

Candidate name: Kanchan Choudhary; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 60,92,549; Total liabilities: Rs 8,50,000.

Candidate name: Bhavna Gupta; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 22,68,51,716; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here