Chizami Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Chizami seat in Nagaland. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Vivolie Kezo (NPF), Neiba Kronu (NDPP), Dr.Neisatuo Mero (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86% which is -3.53% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.17 Chizami is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Phek district of Nagaland. Chizami is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Chizami election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chizami election result or click here for compact election results of Chizami and all other seats in Nagaland. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Chizami go here.

Demographic profile of Chizami:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17527 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 8,545 were male and 8,982 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chizami in 2023 is 1051 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 17084 eligible electors, of which 8,384 were male, 8,700 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 17511 eligible electors, of which 8,622 were male, 8,889 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chizami in 2018 was 112. In 2013, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chizami:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Kezhienyi Khalo of NPF won in this seat defeating Kevechutso Doulo of BJP by a margin of 403 which was 2.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 42.28% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Deo Nukhu of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Kevechutso of IND by a margin of 442 votes which was 2.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 34.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 17. Chizami Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chizami:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chizami:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Chizami are: Vivolie Kezo (NPF), Neiba Kronu (NDPP), Dr.Neisatuo Mero (IND).

Voter turnout in Chizami:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.53%, while it was 94.64% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.53% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chizami went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Chizami constituency:

Assembly constituency No.17. Chizami comprises of the following areas of Phek district of Nagaland: Chizami H. Q., Chizami, Swemi, Thechulumi, Yesobama, Mesulumi, Chobama, Zeluma, Zhamai, Sakrabami, Gozuto and Pholami villages of Chizami circle; Puruba village of Pfutsero circle; and Upper Khomi, Middle Khomi and Lower Khomi villages of Phek Sadar circle.

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Chizami constituency, which are: Pfutsero, Chazouba, Phek, Meluri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Senapati District of Manipur.

Map location of Chizami:

The geographic coordinates of Chizami is: 25°36’20.9"N 94°22’20.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chizami

List of candidates contesting from Chizami Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vevoyi WideoParty: NPPAge: 41Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 87.3 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kezhienyi KhaloParty: NPFAge: 64Gender: MaleProfession: Self Employed and Retd. Govt. ServantEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kevechutso DouloParty: LJPRVAge: 53Gender: MaleProfession: Social Worker and PoticianEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K. G KenyeParty: NDPPAge: 62Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

