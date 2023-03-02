Chokpot Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Chokpot seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sengchim N. Sangma (NPP), Novembirth Ch. Marak (BJP), Nikman Ch. Marak (GNC), Lazarus M Sangma (TMC), Karak R. Sangma (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 85.7% which is -1.32% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.59 Chokpot is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Chokpot is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Demographic profile of Chokpot:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 98.38%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 57.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 32178 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,693 were male and 15,485 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chokpot in 2023 is 928 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28031 eligible electors, of which 14,673 were male, 13,358 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 22332 eligible electors, of which 11,541 were male, 10,791 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chokpot in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 11 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chokpot:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Lazarus Sangma of INC won in this seat defeating Secondson A Sangma of NPEP by a margin of 2051 which was 8.37% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 34.33% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Clifford Marak of GNC emerged victorious in this seat beating Phillipole D Marak of NPP by a margin of 485 votes which was 2.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GNC had a vote share of 28.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 59. Chokpot Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chokpot:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chokpot:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Chokpot are: Sengchim N. Sangma (NPP), Novembirth Ch. Marak (BJP), Nikman Ch. Marak (GNC), Lazarus M Sangma (TMC), Karak R. Sangma (INC).

Voter turnout in Chokpot:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.7%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.02%, while it was 87.62% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.32% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chokpot went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Chokpot constituency:

Assembly constituency No.59. Chokpot comprises of the following areas of South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. Chokpot C. D. Block and 2. 5. Ruga, 6.Dasing Bibra, 7. Rangmai, 8. Tenakgre and 11. Attabengga G.S. Circles of Gasuapara C.D. Block.

A total of Six Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Chokpot constituency, which are: North Tura, Gambegre, Dalu, Baghmara, Rongara Siju, William Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Chokpot:

The geographic coordinates of Chokpot is: 25°21’27.7"N 90°25’57.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chokpot

List of candidates contesting from Chokpot Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sengchim N. SangmaParty: NPPAge: 38Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 86.8 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Novembirth Ch. MarakParty: BJPAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 7.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nikman Ch. MarakParty: GNCAge: 31Gender: MaleProfession: Member of District Council (MDC)Education: GraduateCriminal cases: 4Total assets: Rs 18.7 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Lazarus M SangmaParty: TMCAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: Social Worker and Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 43.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karak R. SangmaParty: INCAge: 28Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

