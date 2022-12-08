Chopal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.60 Chopal (चौपाल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Chopal is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Chopal election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chopal election result or click here for compact election results of Chopal and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Chopal go here.

Demographic profile of Chopal:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.14%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.64%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 81782 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 41863 were male and 39359 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chopal in 2022 is 940 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 73147 eligible electors, of which 38148 were male, 34999 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 65811 eligible electors, of which 34729 were male, 31082 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chopal in 2017 was 289. In 2012, there were 265 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chopal:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Balbir Singh Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Subhash Chand Manglate of INC by a margin of 4,587 which was 8.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Balbir Singh Verma of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Subhash Chand Manglate of INC by a margin of 647 votes which was 1.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 44.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 60. Chopal Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chopal:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chopal:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Chopal are: Balbir Singh Verma (BJP), Uday Singhta (AAP), Bhagat Lal (BSP), Rajneesh Kimta (INC), Ashok Kumar (IND), Dr Subhash Chand Manglate (IND).

Voter turnout in Chopal:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.21%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.42%, while it was 75.73% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -1.21% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chopal went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Chopal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.60. Chopal comprises of the following areas of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh: Cheta Sub-Tehsil; Nerwa Sub-Tehsil; Chopal Tehsil & KC Deha of Theog Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Chopal constituency, which are: Pachhad, Theog, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Shillai, Sri Renukaji. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

Map location of Chopal:

The geographic coordinates of Chopal is: 30°56’00.2"N 77°36’02.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chopal

List of candididates contesting from Chopal Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Balbir Singh Verma

Party: BJP

Age: 52

Profession: Builder, Horticulturist, Hotelier, Petrol Pump

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 128.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 123.8 crore

Total income: Rs -8958033

Candidate name: Uday Singhta

Party: AAP

Age: 45

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 77 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 14 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 64.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Candidate name: Bhagat Lal

Party: BSP

Age: 41

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajneesh Kimta

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Horticulturist, Agriculturist, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 31.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 28.3 crore

Total income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: Ashok Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr.Subhash Chand Manglate

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Ex-MLA, remained MLA from Chopal Constituency, remained Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Agriculture Marketing Board, remained Chairman of National Council of State Agricultural marketing Boards (COSAMB)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 12.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 10.9 crore

Total income: Rs 18.4 lakh

