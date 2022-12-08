Choryasi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Choryasi seat in Gujarat. A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Sandip Desai (BJP), Prakashbhai Vinodbhai Contractor (AAP), Malkhan Ramkishor Varma (BSP), Vasava Vinodkumar (Gana Suraksha Party), Kantilal Nanubhai Patel (INC), Arun Pathak (Gabbar) (IND), Shekh Sheru (IND), Sattar Pinjari (IND), Mansuri Aaisha (Log Party), Prajapati Roshanlal Pyarelal (National Maha Sabha Party), Rabari Motibhai Varshibhai (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Chavada Hiteshbhai (Sarvodaya Bharat Party), Juber Kashim Ansari (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 56.86% which is -4.46% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.168 Choryasi (ચોર્યાસી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Choryasi is part of Navsari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Choryasi election result or click here for compact election results of Choryasi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Choryasi go here.

Demographic profile of Choryasi:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.32%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 5,66,511 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 3,21,450 were male and 2,45,034 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Choryasi in 2022 is 762 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,16,953 eligible electors, of which 2,42,447 were male, 1,74,498 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,04,425 eligible electors, of which 1,79,007 were male, 1,25,418 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Choryasi in 2017 was 16. In 2012, there were 33 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Choryasi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Zankhana Hiteshkumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Yogesh Bhagwan of INC by a margin of 1,10,819 which was 43.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 67.77% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Rajendrabhai Parabhubhai (Rajabhai) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Satishbhai Champakbhai of INC by a margin of 67,638 votes which was 35.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 62.67% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 168. Choryasi Assembly segment of the 25. Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. C R Patil of BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Choryasi:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Choryasi:

Voter turnout in Choryasi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.86%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.32%, while it was 62.91% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.46% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Choryasi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Choryasi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.168. Choryasi comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Choryasi Taluka (Part) Villages - Bhatlai, Rajgari, Sunvali, mora, Kavas, Bhatpor, Kidiabet, Bhatha, Rundh, magdalla, Gaviyar, Vanta, Dumas, Hajira, Sultanabad, Bhimpor, Sarsana, Abhva, Khajod, Bhimrad, Jiav, Sonari, Karadva, Saniya Kanade, eklera, Bhanodra, Gabheni, Budia, Talangpor, Pardi Kanade, Kharvasa, Pali, umber, Kansad, Bamroli, Palanpor, Bharthan, Vadod, Gadodara, Dindoli, Vesu, Pal, Ichchhapor (CT), Parvat (CT), limla (CT), Hajira (INA), un (CT), Sachin (CT), Sachin (INA).

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Choryasi constituency, which are: Olpad, Bardoli, Jalalpore, Udhna, Majura, Surat West. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Choryasi:

The geographic coordinates of Choryasi is: 21°06’40.7"N 72°45’53.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Choryasi

List of candididates contesting from Choryasi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sandip Desai

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Profession: Farming, Animal Husbandry(Partnership)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 7.3 crore

Total income: Rs 17.7 lakh

Candidate name: Prakashbhai Vinodbhai Contractor

Party: AAP

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculture, Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 13.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 76 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.9 crore

Total income: Rs 20 lakh

Candidate name: Malkhan Ramkishor Varma

Party: BSP

Age: 38

Profession: Travels Agent

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 35000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vasava Vinodkumar

Party: Gana Suraksha Party

Age: 42

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 39.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 62000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 37.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Kantilal Nanubhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 59

Profession: Farming, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Total income: Rs 14.8 lakh

Candidate name: Arun Pathak (Gabbar)

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 19.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 19.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Shekh Sheru

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 76000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sattar Pinjari

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Tempo Rentor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Mansuri Aaisha

Party: Log Party

Age: 40

Profession: Business Grocery Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 68000

Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prajapati Roshanlal Pyarelal

Party: National Maha Sabha Party

Age: 28

Profession: Saree Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Rabari Motibhai Varshibhai

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Age: 36

Profession: Job Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Chavada Hiteshbhai

Party: Sarvodaya Bharat Party

Age: 50

Profession: Sports Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 48.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 24.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 24 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: Juber Kashim Ansari

Party: SP

Age: 32

Profession: General Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

