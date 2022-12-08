Chotila Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Chotila seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Chauhan Shamajibhai Bhimajibhai (BJP), Karpada Rajubhai Merambhai (AAP), Bhimabhai Popatbhai Dabhi (BSP), Makwana Rutvikbhai Lavjibhai (INC), Jigneshkumar Malakiya (IND), Madhar Vinubhai Ramjibhai (IND), Raydhanbhai Gandabhai Kumarkhaniya (IND), Jayesh Hansrajbhai Thakor(Tamboliya) (IND), Rathod Valjibhai Becharbhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.28% which is -2.98% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.63 Chotila (ચોટીલા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Surendranagar district of Gujarat. Chotila is part of Surendranagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Chotila election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chotila election result or click here for compact election results of Chotila and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Chotila go here.

Demographic profile of Chotila:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.98% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.19%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,61,645 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,37,355 were male and 1,24,281 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chotila in 2022 is 905 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,30,619 eligible electors, of which 1,21,945 were male, 1,08,667 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,359 eligible electors, of which 1,07,204 were male, 93155 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chotila in 2017 was 192. In 2012, there were 212 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Chotila:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Makwana Rutvikbhai Lavjibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Dervaliya Zinabhai Najabhai of BJP by a margin of 23,887 which was 15.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.82% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shamjibhai Bhimjibhai Chauhan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Fatepara Devjibhai Govindbhai of INC by a margin of 11,972 votes which was 8.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 63. Chotila Assembly segment of the 9. Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai of BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Surendranagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Chotila:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Chotila:

Voter turnout in Chotila:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.26%, while it was 71.8% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.98% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Chotila went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Chotila constituency:

Assembly constituency No.63. Chotila comprises of the following areas of Surendranagar district of Gujarat: 1. Chotila Taluka. 2. muli Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Chotila constituency, which are: Wankaner, Dhrangadhra, Wadhwan, Limbdi, Jasdan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Chotila:

The geographic coordinates of Chotila is: 22°32’41.3"N 71°15’28.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Chotila

List of candididates contesting from Chotila Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Chauhan Shamajibhai Bhimajibhai

Party: BJP

Age: 62

Profession: Agriculture & Real Estate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2 crore

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Karpada Rajubhai Merambhai

Party: AAP

Age: 32

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 61 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 33 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Bhimabhai Popatbhai Dabhi

Party: BSP

Age: 57

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 78.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 77 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Makwana Rutvikbhai Lavjibhai

Party: INC

Age: 47

Profession: Service & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 63 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 29.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 19.3 lakh

Candidate name: Jigneshkumar Malakiya

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Self employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 14.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7.5 lakh

Candidate name: Madhar Vinubhai Ramjibhai

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 75000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 75000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raydhanbhai Gandabhai Kumarkhaniya

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 32.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 22.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayesh Hansrajbhai Thakor(Tamboliya)

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Film Production & Actor

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 13.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathod Valjibhai Becharbhai

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

