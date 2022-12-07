Civil Lines ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.73

Ward No.73 Civil Lines (सिविल लाइंस) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the Central Delhi district and Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Civil Lines went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Civil Lines corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Civil Lines ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Civil Lines was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Civil Lines candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Civil Lines ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vikas (AAP), Avtar Singh (BJP), Charan Dass (INC), Arun Kumar (IND), Bharat (NCP).

MLA and MP of Civil Lines

Parlad Singh Sawhney of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 20. Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Civil Lines is a part.

Demographic profile of Civil Lines

According to the delimitation report, Civil Lines ward has a total population of 55,142 of which 15,510 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 28.13% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Civil Lines ward

The following areas are covered under the Civil Lines ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Nawab Ganj Gali Mata Wali; Chandrawal, Upper Bela Road; “Chandrawal, Upper Bela Road, P, T Colony;" Commissioner Lane; “Jamuna Marg And Alipur Road Qudasia Bagh;" Kudesiya Park- Raj Narai Marg Uttkash Apptts.; Nigam Bodh Ghat Road, T Huts; Shankara Charya Marg; Tis Hazari Court And Khanna Market; “Area Between Railway Line, Yamuna Bazar, (Moti Bagh);" “Azad Market Qutub Road Library Road, Gali Bhagat Singh, Mata Wali Gali, Jamil Wali Gali.Gali Zameer Wali, Dda Slum Flat, Laxmi Wali Gali, Neem Wali Gali, Gali Nabab Ganj, Gandak Wali Gali, Gali Khalil Wali, Nal Wali Gali, Gali Bhagat Singh;" “Azad Market Qutub Road Library Road, Gali Bhagat Singh, Mata Wali Gali, Jamil Wali Gali.Gali Zameer Wali, Dda Slum Flat, Laxmi Wali Gali, Neem Wali Gali, Gali Nabab Ganj, Gandak Wali Gali, Gali Khalil Wali, Nal Wali Gali, Gali Bhagat Singh, Azad Mkt. Library Road;" “Azad Market Qutub Road Library Road, Gali Bhagat Singh, Mata Wali Gali, Jamil Wali Gali.Gali Zameer Wali, Dda Slum Flat, Laxmi Wali Gali, Neem Wali Gali, Gali Nabab Ganj, Gandak Wali Gali, Gali Khalil Wali, Nal Wali Gali, Gali Bhagat Singh, Phoos Ki Sarai;" Bhairon Ki Bagichi (Malka Ganj); Bhargav Lane, Bulverd Road, T.Huts; Civil Lines Area, Rajpur Marg; Club Road; Majnu Ka Tila Aruna Nagar, Block-K, G, L, I; Majnu Ka Tila Aruna Nagar, Block A, B, C, D, J, O, N, F, M, H, T Huts; Majnu Ka Tilla Tibbetan Camp; Majnu Ka Tilla, Old Chandrwal; Oberai Apartment(; Phoos Ki Sarai; Rajniwas Marg, Rajpur Road; “Rajniwas Marg, Rajpur Road, Sham Nath Apptts, Saraswati Kunj, Laxami Kunj, Ganapati Apptt.;" Rajpur Road, T-Huts (Acharya Sushil Muni Marg); “Rajpur Road, T-Huts (Acharya Sushil Muni Marg)Shiv Mahal Apptt;" Rajpur Road Rishi Apptt, Mcd Officers Flats; Tis Hazari Court And Khanna Market.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 73. Civil Lines ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vikas; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 30,19,191; Total liabilities: Rs 90,000.

Candidate name: Avtar Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,16,50,254; Total liabilities: Rs 1,18,04,765.

Candidate name: Charan Dass; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 41,40,768; Total liabilities: Rs 10,33,317.

Candidate name: Arun Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 38,34,000; Total liabilities: Rs 1,00,000.

Candidate name: Bharat; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,90,010; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Read all the Latest News here