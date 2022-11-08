CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Elections » ‘Cleverly’ Hills To Pick its Star Soon: Mahila with BJP, Karamchari with Cong? Himachal Ground Report
1-MIN READ

‘Cleverly’ Hills To Pick its Star Soon: Mahila with BJP, Karamchari with Cong? Himachal Ground Report

By: Aman Sharma & Pallavi Ghosh

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 08:29 IST

Shimla, India

On every BJP hoarding in the state, the Prime Minister in a Himachali topi appealing for votes is prominent. (News18)

On every BJP hoarding in the state, the Prime Minister in a Himachali topi appealing for votes is prominent. (News18)

Anti-incumbency has claimed every government in the state so far. The Congress is riding on its promise of bringing back the OPS and giving Rs 1,500 per month as aid to women, while the BJP is banking on the support of women voters and PM Modi

There is some chill in the air in Himachal Pradesh, but the political temperature is soaring ahead of the polling on Saturday, in what appears to be a “super-tight” contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The Congress is riding on its promise of bringing back the ‘Old Pension Scheme’ (OPS) and giving Rs 1,500 per month as aid to women as soon as it comes to power. The BJP is banking on the support of women voters and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut its losses in the state, where anti-incumbency has claimed every government so far. On every BJP hoarding in the state, the Prime Minister in a Himachali topi appealing for votes is prominent, given he remains extremely popular here.

But things seem awry at the state level.

In a small assembly of 69 seats, as many as 20 rebels of the BJP are in the fray, pointing to divisions in the top BJP state leadership.

NEWS18 TRAVELS TO SHIMLA

Driving to Shimla, News18 met a group of retired government officials playing a game of cards in Kandaghat near the local Congress and BJP offices. They take a break to say it is the “Congress jiska is baar mahaul hai (which is in vogue)”. “In Himachal, it is government servants and retired pensioners who change the government each time. This time, they are voting for the Congress,” claims Ashok Sehgal, who retired from a government job in 2016. Sehgal claims he has to take Rs 16 lakh from the state government, but the money is stuck due to an “error” and he has no hope left in CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Authors : Aman Sharma& Pallavi Ghosh
Tags:
first published:November 08, 2022, 07:30 IST
last updated:November 08, 2022, 08:29 IST