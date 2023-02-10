The Congress in Meghalaya pledges to empower women in the state as part of its Five Commitments released on Thursday.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday kickstarted its pre-poll campaign with a theme of making Meghalaya a Five-Star state.

To achieve this goal, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vincent Pala along with AICC General Secretary in-charge for the state Manish Chatrath released the five commitments of Meghalaya Congress.

“Direct transfer of Rs 3,000 per month to single BPL mothers raising their children alone tops our five commitments as this will empower women giving them financial independence and help them in running their house better. Rs 3,000 a month translate to Rs 36,000 a year is a substantial amount and this will help women pay the school fees of their children and tame inflation,” said Vincent Pala said.

In its second commitment, the party promised an unemployment-free Meghalaya wherein it pledged to provide one job to a deserving candidate from every household in Meghalaya.

“Our second commitment is to provide one job to a deserving candidate from every household in Meghalaya. Lack of decent employment opportunities in the state has fuelled the desperation amongst our youngsters and they are compelled to migrate to far-flung cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc to meet their basic needs,” added Pala asserting that the Congress party is committed to bringing Meghalayan youth out of the situation of despondency and dejection.

While to make corruption free Meghalaya is the third commitment of Congress. Power cut-free Meghalaya and drugs-free Meghalaya are the other two commitments.

Speaking at the occasion, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath took potshots at the outgoing NPP-BJP-led government and said that the incumbent regime did nothing constructive to channel the youth energy in the right direction.

“Law and order in Meghalaya was the first victim of the poor governance given by the NPP-BJP coalition. Large-scale unemployment amongst the youth made them gullible and smuggling of all kinds of drugs from across the border worsened the situation,” said Chatrath insisting that the Congress party is committed to making Meghalaya a drug-free state.

Chatrath asserted that Congress is also committed to making Meghalaya a corruption-free state. “We are coming up with a transparency law which would be a mother of RTI. The Congress government brought the Right to Information Act to empower common citizens but the Modi government at the centre and NPP regime in the state diluted the law step by step and ultimately left it inconsequential,” said Chatrath, insisting the new law designed by the Congress party would mandate successive governments to upload all the files related to development and infrastructure on government portals six months after of their closure to bring in more transparency in governance which would reduce corruption to a great extent.

The party pledges to provide uninterrupted and regular electricity supply to all commercial and domestic users. Long power cuts have affected the production and revenue of the entrepreneurs in the state while also had a negative impact on the learning and growth of kids who fail to study their courses in the dark due to power cuts. Congress party’s commitment to an uninterrupted power supply will not only boost state industrial growth but also ensure children’s all-around development.

Read all the Latest News here