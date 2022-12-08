Congress's 'Parivartan' Clock, Counting Down to BJP's Defeat, Switched Off After Party Sweeps Gujarat Polls

A ‘parivartan’ clock stationed at Congress’s headquarters in Ahmedabad that was counting down to a BJP defeat was switched off hours after BJP took a giant lead in Gujarat assembly elections

The clock which was set up at the time of the announcement of the elections was counting down to “Parivartan" or a change in government. It reportedly had slots for days, hours, min, and seconds and was switched off around 11.20 am.

Presently, the BJP is heading for its best-ever tally in Gujarat, the current leads show the BJP ahead in 158 of Gujarat’s 182 seats. That would make it an all-time high, more than Congress’s record of 149 seats back in 1985.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2022, the first phase polling of which took place on December 1, while the second phase was on December 5. Gujarat registered a combined voter turnout of 64.33 percent in both phases this time, a drop of more than 4 percent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 assembly polls. The state has 182 assembly seats, which makes 92 the simple majority mark that a party needs to secure to form a government.

Exit polls for Gujarat had only good news for the BJP as all of them predicted a sweeping victory for the Saffron party in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51 and AAP was projected to secure anything between two and 13 seats.

