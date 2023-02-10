CPI(M) State Talk: Tripura Will See Change, Local Adjustment with Tipra Motha, Says Yechury | Exclusive

This Tripura elections, the Communist Party of India (M)-Congress seat-sharing is the talk of the town. A tacit understanding with the Tipra Motha, too, is on ground, the top leadership believes.

As News18 spoke exclusively to CPI(M) National Secretary Sitaram Yechury, he said a change was evident.

Edited excerpts:

What’s the mood on ground?

There is a change in the mood. People are fed up with this government and people want change. They have unleashed terror over the past four years, so it’s important to change.

What is the local level adjustment with Tipra Motha?

See the way the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government functioned here. It has become tough for common man. We want democratic forces to unite, which is why we shook hands with the Congress. We had several discussions with Motha, but in the end, it did not work out. I believe local level adjustment will be there. That’s the mood on ground. If it happens locally then we have nothing to say. Division of votes is not required at all.

You are calling the Trinamool Congress to join your fight?

They are not democratic, look what they do in Bengal, they have killed democracy. No point going anywhere with them.

Why did you join hands with the Congress?

See the situation is that people are making this alliance. Last year, the way Tripura has seen terror, we had to take a decision. Not only in Tripura, we’re with the Congress everywhere nationally, except Kerala, because that is what the situation demands.

You have approached the Election Commission of India (EC)…

Intimidation and money distribution have already started, therefore, it is important that we go to the EC. We need Central forces which are not from a BJP-dominated area. It is the EC’s responsibility to look into it. Our delegation will meet them.

What are the numbers you are expecting?

Things will change, we are confident. We can’t give a number, Tripura will see a change.

Read all the Latest Politics News here