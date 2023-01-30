Former minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi accused KPCC president DK Shivakumar of conspiring against him in the sleaze CD controversy. Following the controversy, Jarkiholi lost his ministry. This development takes place days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met privately with BJP leaders from Belagavi about the upcoming Assembly elections. Jarkiholi had to resign from his ministerial post back in 2021 because of the sex scandal, which became a source of embarrassment for the Karnataka government and the BJP. Jarkiholi rubbished the woman’s claim that the minister had taken advantage of her in exchange for the promise of a government post.

In a press conference on Monday, he said that he had audio and video clips to prove Shivakumar’s involvement, but he would submit the evidence directly to the CBI. “I want the CBI to look into the matter and detain Mr Shivakumar and his crew right away, along with the girl in the CD, her cronies, and two Mandya leaders. I also want the Belagavi district’s Bhagyalaxmi Sugar Mill to be the subject of an investigation by the CBI, ED, and IT authorities". He said that Shivakumar was turning black money into white through the mill.

He refused to hand over the clips he was talking about to the press or anyone else as he felt making them public would allow Shivakumar and his allies to prepare a defence for themselves.

The BJP leader also touched upon the topic of his political retirement. “After winning the 2023 elections, BJP will form a full-fledged government. I have become an MLA 6 times with your blessings. After becoming an MLA for the seventh time, I leave it to you to decide whether I should contest again. I may hang my boots in 2028 and give someone else a chance,” Jarkiholi said.

