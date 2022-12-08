Dabhoi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Dabhoi Election Dabhoi ElectionLive election result updates of Dabhoi seat in Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal Mehta (Shailesh Sotta) (BJP), Ajitsinh Parsottamdas Thakor (AAP), Patel Jayeshbhai Chimanbhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Shaukatali Abdal (BSP), Balkrishnabhai Naranbhai Patel (Dholar) (INC), Yusufbhai Gulamhusen Fatiya (Patrkar) (IND), Rohit Navinbhai Krushnkant (IND), Hemantkumar Arvindbhai Parmar (IND), Pruthvisinh Ranvirsinh Gohil (Bapu) (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 71.22% which is -8.52% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.140 Dabhoi (ડભોઇ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Vadodara district of Gujarat. Dabhoi is part of Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Rural.LIVE Dabhoi election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dabhoi election result or click here for compact election results of Dabhoi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dabhoi go here.

Demographic profile of Dabhoi:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.02% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 27.52%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,645 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,18,768 were male and 1,13,877 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dabhoi in 2022 is 959 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,01,868 eligible electors, of which 1,03,893 were male, 97975 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,775 eligible electors, of which 96216 were male, 89559 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dabhoi in 2017 was 19. In 2012, there were 45 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dabhoi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal (Shailesh Sotta) of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Siddharth Chimanbhai of INC by a margin of 2,839 which was 1.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Balkrishnabhai Naranbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Siddharth Chimanbhai of INC by a margin of 5,122 votes which was 3.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 140. Dabhoi Assembly segment of the 21. Chhota Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai of BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat defeating Rathava Ranjitsinh Mohansinh of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chhota Udaipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dabhoi:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dabhoi:

Voter turnout in Dabhoi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.22%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.74%, while it was 77.5% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -8.52% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dabhoi went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dabhoi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.140. Dabhoi comprises of the following areas of Vadodara district of Gujarat: 1. Dabhoi Taluka. 2. Vadodara Taluka (Part) Villages - Ankhol, Khatamba, Bhayli, Raypura, Gokalpura, Samiyala, Bil, Shankarpura, Jobantekri, Ratanpur, Vadadla, Talsat, Chapad, maretha, Chikhodara, Alhadpura, Navapura, Tatarpura, Sultanpura, Diwalipura, Hetampura, Kelanpur, Dhaniyavi, Vora Gamdi, mujar Gamdi, Alamgir, Khalipur, Varnama, Sundarpura, Shahpura, Hansajipura, Raghavpura, Samaspura, Patarveni, Rabhipura, Fatepura, Kajapur, Hansapura, mastupur Gamdi, Kandkoi, meghakui, Salad, Ajitpura, Dolatpura, Ramnath, Rasulpur, Runvad, Samsabad . 3. Vadodara Taluka (Part) - Vadodara municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No - Kalali (oG) 18.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dabhoi constituency, which are: Karjan, Padra, Akota, Manjalpur, Raopura, Vaghodia, Sankheda, Nandod. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Dabhoi:

The geographic coordinates of Dabhoi is: 22°08’30.8"N 73°20’26.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dabhoi

List of candididates contesting from Dabhoi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal Mehta (Shailesh Sotta)

Party: BJP

Age: 62

Profession: Partner in Firm doing Real Estate Business, Rent/Lease of Property, Petrol Pump

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 32.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.8 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 13.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 18.9 crore

Total income: Rs 1.4 crore

Candidate name: Ajitsinh Parsottamdas Thakor

Party: AAP

Age: 72

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 343.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 83.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 342.3 crore

Total income: Rs 76.2 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Jayeshbhai Chimanbhai

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 51

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 15000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shaukatali Abdal

Party: BSP

Age: 57

Profession: Small Business & Driving

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Balkrishnabhai Naranbhai Patel (Dholar)

Party: INC

Age: 67

Profession: Farming, Business, Cotton Jinning Pressing, Construction

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 69.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6.8 crore

Total income: Rs 25.6 lakh

Candidate name: Yusufbhai Gulamhusen Fatiya (Patrkar)

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Small Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 25.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 21.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rohit Navinbhai Krushnkant

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Private Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hemantkumar Arvindbhai Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 65000

Liabilities: Rs 7000

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pruthvisinh Ranvirsinh Gohil (Bapu)

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Age: 29

Profession: Farming/ Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 45 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 87.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 78 lakh

Total income: Rs 19.8 lakh

