Dabri Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.117

Ward No.117 Dabri (डाबरी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Dwarka Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dabri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dabri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Dabri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dabri was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dabri candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Dabri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Tilotma Choudhary (AAP), Vinay Kumar Chauhan (BJP), Sunil Kumar (BSP), Sameer Tiwari (INC), Suresh Shah (IND), Pawan Kumar (NCP).

MLA and MP of Dabri

Vinay Mishra of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 33. Dwarka Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Dabri is a part.

Demographic profile of Dabri

According to the delimitation report, Dabri ward has a total population of 66,907 of which 8,083 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 12.08% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dabri ward

The following areas are covered under the Dabri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dabri, Bharm Puri; Dabri, Dabri Extn (Main), Dabri, Dabri Extn East Block-A; Dabri, Dabri Village; Dabri, Dashrath Puri; Dabri, Durga Park Pocket -8, J J Colony, Dabri, Nasir Pur Durga Park Pocket-7; Dabri, Durga Park, Dabri, Durga Park Pocket -8, J J Colony, Dabri, Harijan Basti; Dabri, Mohan Nagar; Dabri, Raghu Nagar; Dabri, Syndicate Enclave,; Dabri, Vaishali, Dabri, Vaishali Extn; Dabri, Vashisht Park; West Sagar Pur, -Block-G, West Sagar Pur, Block-I, West Sagar Pur, Mohan Block.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 117. Dabri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tilotma Chaudhary; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,62,35,500; Total liabilities: Rs 1,35,980.

Candidate name: Vinay Kumar Chauhan; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,69,94,000; Total liabilities: Rs 15,00,000.

Candidate name: Sunil Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 54,50,758; Total liabilities: Rs 3,75,000.

Candidate name: Sameer Tiwari; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 31,33,164; Total liabilities: Rs 36,816.

Candidate name: Suresh Shah; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 60,17,410; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Pawan Kumar; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,00,000; Total liabilities: Rs 80,000.

