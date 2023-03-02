Dadenggre Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Dadenggre seat in Meghalaya. A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Witjeng N. Sangma (RPIA), Rupa M. Marak (TMC), James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma (NPP), Chesterfield Sangma (INC), Braining R. Marak (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 80.89% which is -10.54% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.49 Dadenggre is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Dadenggre is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Dadenggre election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dadenggre election result or click here for compact election results of Dadenggre and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dadenggre go here.

Demographic profile of Dadenggre:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 97.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 36133 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 18,492 were male and 17,641 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dadenggre in 2023 is 954 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30162 eligible electors, of which 15,370 were male, 14,792 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 24618 eligible electors, of which 12,472 were male, 12,146 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dadenggre in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dadenggre:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma of NPP won in this seat defeating Rupa M Marak of IND by a margin of 2785 which was 10.04% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 26.09% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma of NPP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ismail R Marak of IND by a margin of 833 votes which was 3.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPP had a vote share of 29.92% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 49. Dadenggre Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dadenggre:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dadenggre:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Dadenggre are: Witjeng N. Sangma (RPIA), Rupa M. Marak (TMC), James Pangsang Kongkal Sangma (NPP), Chesterfield Sangma (INC), Braining R. Marak (BJP).

Voter turnout in Dadenggre:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.89%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.43%, while it was 91.34% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -10.54% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dadenggre went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Dadenggre constituency:

Assembly constituency No.49. Dadenggre comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Dadenggre, 2. Sadolpara, 3. Romgre, 4. Damal Asim, 5. magalpara and 14. Aigre Apal . G. S. Circles of Dadenggre C.D. Block and 2. 2. Rongbakgre, 4. Rombagre, 5. Anogre, 6. Rongdenggre, 7. Baljek Akal, 8. Aguragre, 13. Waram Asim and 15. marakapara G.S. Circles of Rongram C.D. Block.

A total of Nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Dadenggre constituency, which are: North Tura, Rangsakona, Songsak, William Nagar, Bajengdoba, Raksamgre, Tikrikila, Phulbari, Selsella. This constituency shares an inter-state border with South Salmara Mankachar District of Assam.

Map location of Dadenggre:

The geographic coordinates of Dadenggre is: 25°40’40.8"N 90°16’50.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dadenggre

List of candidates contesting from Dadenggre Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Witjeng N. SangmaParty: RPIAAge: 26Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 90000Total liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rupa M. MarakParty: TMCAge: 36Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: James Pangsang Kongkal SangmaParty: NPPAge: 47Gender: MaleProfession: Social ServiceEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 53.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1 croreTotal income: Rs 4.2 crore

Candidate name: Chesterfield SangmaParty: INCAge: 44Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Braining R. MarakParty: BJPAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dadenggre election result or click here for compact election results of Dadenggre and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dadenggre go here.

Read all the Latest News here