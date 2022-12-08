Dahod Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dahod seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori (BJP), Dr Dineshbhai Bhurabhai Muniya (AAP), Meda Devendrakumar Laxmanbhai (Devabhai) (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Mandod Vinodkumar Pratapsinh (Khannasir) (BSP), Harshadbhai Valchandbhai Ninama (INC), Kishanbhai Meghjibhai Palas (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 59.46% which is -5.61% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.132 Dahod (દાહોદ) (Dohad ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Dahod district of Gujarat. Dahod is part of Dahod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Dahod election result

Demographic profile of Dahod:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 67.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,78,665 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,38,554 were male and 1,40,109 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dahod in 2022 is 1011 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,35,579 eligible electors, of which 1,18,295 were male, 1,17,284 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,178 eligible electors, of which 1,03,795 were male, 1,02,383 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dahod in 2017 was 135. In 2012, there were 60 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dahod:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Panada Vajesingbhai Parsingbhai of INC won in this seat defeating Kishori Kanaiyalal Bachubhai of BJP by a margin of 15,503 which was 10.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 51.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Panada Vajesingbhai Parsingbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Palas Nagarsinh Kasnabhai of BJP by a margin of 39,548 votes which was 29.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 132. Dahod Assembly segment of the 19. Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat defeating Katara Babubhai Khimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dahod Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dahod:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dahod:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Dahod are: Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori (BJP), Dr Dineshbhai Bhurabhai Muniya (AAP), Meda Devendrakumar Laxmanbhai (Devabhai) (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Mandod Vinodkumar Pratapsinh (Khannasir) (BSP), Harshadbhai Valchandbhai Ninama (INC), Kishanbhai Meghjibhai Palas (IND).

Voter turnout in Dahod:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.46%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.07%, while it was 64.98% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.61% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dahod went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dahod constituency:

Assembly constituency No.132. Dahod comprises of the following areas of Dahod district of Gujarat: Dahod Taluka (Part) Villages - Dungra, Doki, Chosala, Kharoda, Chhayan, Bhathiwada, Sakarda, Kharod, Rentiya, Khodva, Jekot, Rampura, Borwani, Khajuri, Chhapri, usarvan, Delsar, Rajpur, Kharedi, Ranapur Bujarg, Ranapur Khurd, Navagam, Ravali Kheda, Salapada, Zari Khurd, Tanda, Kotda Bujarg, Junapani, Tanachhiya, Bordi Khurd, Bordi Inami, Karamchandnu Khedun, Kotda Khurd, Dhamarda, mandavav, Dungarpur, ukardi, Kali Talai, Rozam, muwalia, Rabdal, Nimnalia, Nasirpur, Punsri, Jalat, Vanbhori, Bhambhori, Tarvadia Himat, Khut Kheda, Gundi Kheda, Himala, udar, Kheng, Rachharda, Timarda, Itawa, Tarvadiya Vaja, Tarvadiya Bhau, Gamla, Chandawada, Bandibar, limdabara, uchavaniya, RNA (Freelandgunj), Dohad (m).

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dahod constituency, which are: Jhalod, Garbada, Limkheda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

Map location of Dahod:

The geographic coordinates of Dahod is: 23°09’51.1"N 72°53’01.7"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dahod

List of candididates contesting from Dahod Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori

Party: BJP

Age: 40

Profession: Agriculture and Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 45.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 81.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Dineshbhai Bhurabhai Muniya

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Professor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total income: Rs 33.6 lakh

Candidate name: Meda Devendrakumar Laxmanbhai (Devabhai)

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 34

Profession: Agriculture and Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mandod Vinodkumar Pratapsinh (Khannasir)

Party: BSP

Age: 35

Profession: Agriculture & Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 51000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 51000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harshadbhai Valchandbhai Ninama

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: Agriculture and Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 31.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kishanbhai Meghjibhai Palas

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Agriculture and Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 49.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 24.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dahod election result or click here for compact election results of Dahod and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dahod go here.

