Dakshin Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.164

Ward No.164 Dakshin Puri (दक्ष‍िण पुरी) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South Delhi district and Deoli Assembly constituency and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Dakshin Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Dakshin Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Dakshin Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Dakshin Puri was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Dakshin Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Dakshin Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Prem Chauhan (AAP), Raj Kumar Chautala (BJP), Anil Khairwal (INC), Arjun (IND), Azad (IND), Sita Ram Dhobi (IND).

MLA and MP of Dakshin Puri

Prakash Jarwal of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 47. Deoli Assembly constituency and Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Dakshin Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Dakshin Puri

According to the delimitation report, Dakshin Puri ward has a total population of 72,967 of which 25,724 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 35.25% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Dakshin Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Dakshin Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Dakshinpuri Extn. Block No. 15; Dakshinpuri Extn. Block No. 16; Dakshinpuri Extn. Block No. 17 J.J Colony; Dakshinpuri Extn. J J Colony Block No. 20 Double Story; Dakshinpuri Extn. J J Colony Block No. 20 Double Story; Dakshinpuri Extn. J J Colony Block No. 20 Double Story; Dakshinpuri Extn. Shaheed Camp T Huts; Dakshinpuri Sanjay Camp; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block 1; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block -10; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block 14; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block 19; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block 2; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block 3; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block 5; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block 6; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block -9; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block No 12; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block No 13; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block No 8; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block No. 11; Dakshin Puri Extn. Block-7; Dakshin Puri Extn. Dda Janta Flats (South Enclave); Dakshin Puri Extn. New Mini Subhash Camp; Daskhin Puri Extn. Block 4; Madangir Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 164. Dakshin Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Prem Chauhan; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 15,22,799; Total liabilities: Rs 5,42,556.

Candidate name: Raj Kumar Chautala; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 97,79,116; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Anil Khairwal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,27,03,819; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Arjun; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 7,20,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Azad; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 80,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Sita Ram Dhobi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,11,201; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

