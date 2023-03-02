Dalu Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Dalu seat in Meghalaya. A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sengkal A Sangma (TMC), Sarbha R. Marak (IND), Roger Benny A Sangma (INC), Promod S. Koch (IND), Panseng R. Marak (RPIA), Kenethson Sangma (UDP), Diraj D. Marak (IND), Brening A. Sangma (NPP), Akki A Sangma (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 82.57% which is -5% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.57 Dalu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Dalu is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dalu election result or click here for compact election results of Dalu and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dalu go here.

Demographic profile of Dalu:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 85.63%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 31018 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 15,720 were male and 15,298 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dalu in 2023 is 973 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 18640 eligible electors, of which 9,371 were male, 9,269 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 16025 eligible electors, of which 8,067 were male, 7,958 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dalu in 2018 was 34. In 2013, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dalu:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Brening A Sangma of NPP won in this seat defeating Kenethson Sangma of INC by a margin of 784 which was 4.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 24.93% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Kenethson R Sangma of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Brening A Sangma of SP by a margin of 478 votes which was 3.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 23.52% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most number of votes in the 57. Dalu Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dalu:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dalu:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Dalu are: Sengkal A Sangma (TMC), Sarbha R. Marak (IND), Roger Benny A Sangma (INC), Promod S. Koch (IND), Panseng R. Marak (RPIA), Kenethson Sangma (UDP), Diraj D. Marak (IND), Brening A. Sangma (NPP), Akki A Sangma (BJP).

Voter turnout in Dalu:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.57%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 87.57%, while it was 89.37% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -5% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dalu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Dalu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.57. Dalu comprises of the following areas of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Dalu Headquarter, 4. Rengrampara, 7. Thallanggre, 8. Josipara, 9. Chandapara, 10. Sesengpara and 12. Rengsipara G. S. Circles of Dalu C.D. Block .

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Dalu constituency, which are: Salmanpara, Gambegre, Chokpot, Baghmara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Dalu:

The geographic coordinates of Dalu is: 25°16’10.2"N 90°11’06.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dalu

List of candidates contesting from Dalu Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sengkal A SangmaParty: TMCAge: 46Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 30.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sarbha R. MarakParty: INDAge: 32Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 4.1 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 68542Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Roger Benny A SangmaParty: INCAge: 36Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 17.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Promod S. KochParty: INDAge: 51Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Panseng R. MarakParty: RPIAAge: 43Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: 1Total assets: Rs 1.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kenethson SangmaParty: UDPAge: 60Gender: MaleProfession: EX MLA.Education: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Diraj D. MarakParty: INDAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Brening A. SangmaParty: NPPAge: 60Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 16 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Akki A SangmaParty: BJPAge: 30Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: OthersCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 94.4 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 33.7 lakh

