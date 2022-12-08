Dangs Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Dangs seat in Gujarat. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Vijaybhai Rameshbhai Patel (BJP), Gamit Sunilbhai Chandubhai (AAP), Nileshbhai Shivajibhai Zambare (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Sangitaben Maheshbhai Ahire (BSP), Patel Mukeshbhai Chandarbhai (INC), Aestarben Kesharbhai Pawar (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67.33% which is -6.48% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.173 Dangs (ડાંગ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Dangs district of Gujarat. Dangs is part of Valsad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Semi-Urban.LIVE Dangs election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dangs election result or click here for compact election results of Dangs and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Dangs go here.

Demographic profile of Dangs:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 93.76%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,328 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96916 were male and 96410 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dangs in 2022 is 995 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,66,443 eligible electors, of which 83445 were male, 82998 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,44,401 eligible electors, of which 72731 were male, 71669 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dangs in 2017 was 9. In 2012, there were 19 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Dangs:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Gavit Mangalbhai Gangajibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai of BJP by a margin of 768 which was 0.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gavit Mangalbhai Gangajibhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai of BJP by a margin of 2,422 votes which was 2.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.32% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 173. Dangs Assembly segment of the 26. Valsad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr K C Patel of BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valsad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Dangs:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Dangs:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Dangs are: Vijaybhai Rameshbhai Patel (BJP), Gamit Sunilbhai Chandubhai (AAP), Nileshbhai Shivajibhai Zambare (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Sangitaben Maheshbhai Ahire (BSP), Patel Mukeshbhai Chandarbhai (INC), Aestarben Kesharbhai Pawar (IND).

Voter turnout in Dangs:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.33%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.81%, while it was 69.79% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -6.48% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Dangs went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Dangs constituency:

Assembly constituency No.173. Dangs comprises of the following areas of Dangs district of Gujarat: Dangs Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Dangs constituency, which are: Vyara, Nizar, Vansda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Dhule and Nashik districts of Maharashtra.

Map location of Dangs:

The geographic coordinates of Dangs is: 22°52’15.6"N 74°18’23.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Dangs

List of candididates contesting from Dangs Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Vijaybhai Rameshbhai Patel

Party: BJP

Age: 48

Profession: Farming & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 44.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 96.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Candidate name: Gamit Sunilbhai Chandubhai

Party: AAP

Age: 31

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 14.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nileshbhai Shivajibhai Zambare

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 34

Profession: Agriculture/Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sangitaben Maheshbhai Ahire

Party: BSP

Age: 28

Profession: Farming, Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 15.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Mukeshbhai Chandarbhai

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Agriculture, Miling

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 97.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 27.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 69.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Aestarben Kesharbhai Pawar

Party: IND

Age: 27

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

